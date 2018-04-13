ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Modesto singer teams up with Bay Area country star

By
MODESTO, Calif. (KGO) --
A Northern California singer has made it through every round of American Idol so far, and now she's getting big support from a Bay Area country star.

Effie Passero from Modesto, CA has made it to the top 24 in competition. The Northern California singing sensation is among only a few contestants in the running to become the next American Idol. ABC 7 news anchor Jessica Castro caught up with her via Skype.

"It is so crazy. It is so awesome, it's humbling, and it's validating. It's 50 different emotions in one," said Effie about the "Idol" experience.

In American Idol's next episode on Sunday, April 15, you'll see Effie perform solo in front of the judges.

Then, watch Monday, April 16 to see Effie perform with country star Cam.

Effie said she is thrilled about how the duet turned out. Effie explained how she was initially terrified at the thought of singing country but "instead, we kill it" she said.

Interestingly, Cam is also from Northern California. Cam is from Lafayette, CA. Effie says working with Cam on "American Idol" was "a dream".
"I was so scared to sing country and be made fun of, or whatever. It was this superficial fear but when I met her it was gone, because she's amazing," said Effie about her collaboration with Cam.

Don't miss the Northern California duo impress the judges, as Effie tries to make it to the next round of "American Idol!"

