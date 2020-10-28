More movie theatres reopen in Bay Area after coronavirus closures

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Cinemark theaters are back open in Alameda County and more local theater reopenings are just days away.Cinemark plans to reopen in San Francisco and Santa Clara Counties on Friday. Concession stands will remain closed in those counties, and eating is not allowed inside theatres - per county regulations. Cinemark's CEO says there will be capacity limits. He says the company has safety protocols in place and has provided extensive health and safety training to employees."We've opened 85% of our theatres around the country and we've had no problem. No reported case of COVID anywhere around the country," said Mark Zoradi, Cinemark Century Theatres CEO.AMC is set to reopen eight theaters across the Bay Area on Friday. The chain says it is limiting capacity to 40% or less, depending on local guidelines. Masks are required. AMC says strict cleaning protocols will be in place at every theater. It's partnering with Oakland-based Clorox to help execute those plans.