Arts & Entertainment

Meet Baby Nut: Mr. Peanut reincarnates in Super Bowl ad stunt

Mr. Peanut is back. Are you surprised?

Mr. Peanut is back. Are you surprised?

In what could become a case study in the perils of Super Bowl marketing stunts, Planters teased its Super Bowl ad nearly two weeks before the game, releasing a teaser for its Super Bowl ad that showed its Mr. Peanut mascot seemingly being killed.



The "death" of Mr. Peanut went viral on Twitter. But when Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash, the marketing stunt suddenly seemed insensitive, so Planters paused its pre-game advertising.



The actual Super Bowl ad was relatively inoffensive, with a baby Mr. Peanut appearing at the funeral, but the pregame stunt is likely what people will remember.

RELATED: Mr. Peanut killed off in new Planters Super Bowl ad campaign
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentadvertisingsuper bowl 50u.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chiefs within three and have ball back
J.Lo, Shakira take the stage at Super Bowl 2020 halftime show
2 cases of coronavirus confirmed in San Benito County, health officials say
Bay Area's 2nd case of coronavirus confirmed in Santa Clara Co.
Super Bowl 2020: What to know about 49ers vs Chiefs
49ers woman coach 'happy to be a trailblazer' at Super Bowl
SF street closures during Super Bowl Sunday
Show More
Steve Young forsees 6 touchdowns for Jimmy G in Super Bowl LIV
Game day prices make for super expensive day in Miami
Prognosticating raccoon picks 49ers as Super Bowl winner
Antioch teen shot outside East Bay high school has died, officials say
Andrew Yang's 'Yang Gang' drives his unconventional campaign
More TOP STORIES News