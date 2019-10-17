Arts & Entertainment

'Mrs. Doubtfire' musical headed to Broadway

"Mrs. Doubtfire" is heading to Broadway.

The beloved 1993 film, starring the late Robin Williams, is being adapted into a musical called "Mrs. Doubtfire: She's a New Musical, Dearie."

Rob McClure will take on the role of the out-of-work divorcee who disguises himself as an elderly female nanny to spend more time with his kids.

The San Francisco home that was the setting for the movie is still a big tourist attraction.

The musical will make its world premiere in Seattle this Fall before going to Broadway in April.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviesmusicalbroadway
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
The Earthquake Effect: Scientists call Bay Area 'Tectonic Time Bomb'
The Earthquake Effect: The fall and rise of the Bay Bridge after Loma Prieta
The Earthquake Effect: See how close you are to the Hayward Fault
ABC7 Originals Documentary: 'The Earthquake Effect'
West Oakland residents remembers collapse of Cypress Freeway
SF City College evacuated as police investigate bomb threat
Cars diverted off eastbound Hwy 37 in Sonoma Co. due to spot fires
Show More
Ready to dance? Oakland theatre selling 'Baby Rave' tickets
Calif. unveils nation's first statewide Earthquake Early Warning System
Bay Area remembers lives lost in Loma Prieta earthquake
Video released of UPS driver carjacking, wild SJPD chase on Valentine's Day
San Jose pushes for city-owned utilities
More TOP STORIES News