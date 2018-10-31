HALLOWEEN

NASA engineers hold epic pumpkin-carving contest

EMBED </>More Videos

NASA engineers held a pumpkin-carving contest.

CNN
PASADENA, Calif. --
NASA engineers just out did us all when it comes to pumpkin-carving.

They recently held their seventh annual pumpkin-carving contest at NASA's jet propulsion laboratory in Pasadena, California.

Simple smiling pumpkin or carved faces would just not do at this competition. Instead, contestants took standard jack-o'-lanterns and made them spin, light up, glow and even battle other pumpkins.

CHEERS AND CHILLS: Spook-tacular Halloween cocktails

All of the contestants had to create their entries on their own time.

The prize for coming up with all of these gourd-gous displays?

Just good ole fashion bragging rights.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenthalloweenpumpkinnasaholidayengineeringfun stuffu.s. & worldCalifornia
HALLOWEEN
How your favorite celebrities dressed up for Halloween 2018
Pinole mom creates incredible Transformers costume for Halloween
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' Halloween costume contest
Why do we celebrate Halloween?
More halloween
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Watch 'em now: The best movies and shows leaving streaming services in November
Dramas worth watching: Best movies in theaters by rating and genre
Aretha Franklin's stage outfits to go up for auction in NYC
'No one likes them:' Classic candies banned from Halloween
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
San Francisco Giants legend Willie McCovey dies
Hayward woman, San Lorenzo man killed in I-880 crash
Notable figures who have died recently
Athletes, notable figures react to death of SF Giants legend Willie McCovey
3 pedestrians die near Santa Rosa intersection in 6 weeks
Pittsburgh shooting suspect Robert Bowers: What we know
Pinole mom creates incredible Transformers costume for Halloween
Keep Oakland Housed has already helped dozens stay off the streets
Show More
Halloween 2018: Chipotle Boorito and other freebies and deals
Report: Bay Area home sales were slowest for September in 11 years
Behind the Scenes: How recycling in San Francisco works
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2018
Case of missing Houston mom turns into homicide investigation
More News