NASA engineers hold epic pumpkin-carving contest

NASA engineers just out did us all when it comes to pumpkin-carving.They recently held their seventh annual pumpkin-carving contest at NASA's jet propulsion laboratory in Pasadena, California.Simple smiling pumpkin or carved faces would just not do at this competition. Instead, contestants took standard jack-o'-lanterns and made them spin, light up, glow and even battle other pumpkins.All of the contestants had to create their entries on their own time.The prize for coming up with all of these gourd-gous displays?Just good ole fashion bragging rights.