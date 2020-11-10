american music awards

Nelly, Bell Biv DeVoe join lineup of 2020 American Music Awards performers

By Danny Clemens
LOS ANGELES -- Bell Biv DeVoe and Nelly are joining the lineup of performers at the 2020 American Music Awards on ABC, with each act scheduled to perform throwback medleys of some of their greatest hits.

Bell Biv DeVoe will perform "Do Me" and "Poison" nearly 30 years after their AMAs debut in 1991. Nelly, meanwhile, will mark the 20-year anniversary of his album "Country Grammar" with a medley that includes renditions of "Country Grammar," "E.I." and "Ride Wit Me."

It was previously announced that Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez, Lil Baby and Megan Thee Stallion would perform. The performances will mark Lil Baby and Megan Thee Stallion's AMAs debut. They're both also nominated in multiple categories this year, as is Bad Bunny.

Bad Bunny performs during the 2020 Spotify Awards on March 05, 2020, in Mexico City; Megan Thee Stallion performs on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on February 13, 2020.

Shawn Mendes will also give a world-premiere performance, producers announced earlier this month, saying it "will give fans the unexpected from the moment he takes the stage." A decade after her AMAs debut, Katy Perry will deliver the broadcast premiere performance of "Only Love."

Billie Eilish, who is nominated for two awards, will perform "Therefore I Am," while Jennifer Lopez and Maluma will perform "Pa' Ti" and "Lonely."

BTS and Dua Lipa were also previously announced as performers.

Taraji P. Henson will host the show, which will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Nov. 22.

Roddy Ricch and The Weeknd led the 2020 AMA nominations, tied with eight nods each including Artist of the Year alongside Justin Bieber, Post Malone and Taylor Swift. This year's ceremony will feature several new categories, including new rap and hip-hop honors and several new awards for Latin music.

Click here to see a full list of 2020 American Music Awards nominees.

Don't miss the 2020 American Music Awards on ABC on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, 7 p.m. CT.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
