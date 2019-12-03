marvel

New 'Black Widow' trailer: Watch trailer for 24th Marvel Cinematic Universe film here

LOS ANGELES -- Marvel fans, here's your first look at "Black Widow."

The first teaser trailer for the 24th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe dropped overnight. In it, star Scarlett Johansson's character Natasha Romanoff says she "has lived a lot of lives" but is "done running from her past."

"Black Widow," which marks the start of the MCU's Phase Four, takes place between "Captain America: Civil War" and "Avengers: Infinity War." The Cate Shortland-directed spy thriller also stars David Harbour as Alexei/The Red Guardian, Florence Pugh as Yelena, O.T. Fagbenle as Mason, and Rachel Weisz as Melina.



Marvel announced the film this summer during San Diego Comic-Con and hasn't said much about it since. Johansson, though, let a few details slip about her character's journey in an interview with Entertainment Weekly: "[Natasha] really is in a dark place where she's got no one to call and nowhere to go. She's really grappling with her own self. When something huge explodes and all the pieces are landing, you have that moment of stillness where you don't know what to do next - that's the moment that she's in. In that moment, you actually have to face yourself."

"Black Widow" hits theaters in the United States on May 1, 2020.

Florence Pugh, O. T. Fagbenle, Rachel Weisz and Scarlett Johansson participate during the "Black Widow" portion of the Marvel panel during Comic-Con on July 20, 2019, in San Diego.



The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel and this station.
