New 'Captain Marvel' poster released, new trailer coming Monday

It's a great day to be a Marvel fan.

On Sunday evening, Marvel Studios released a new poster for "Captain Marvel" and announced that a new trailer will debut on Monday, December 3, during halftime of Monday Night Football on ESPN.


Set in the 1990s, "Captain Marvel" is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the MCU that follows the journey of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) as she becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes. When a galactic war between two alien races reaches Earth, Danvers finds herself and her allies at the center of it all.

The movie has many nods to the 90s including Blockbuster Video.


The film also stars Jude Law, Annette Bening, Ben Mendelsohn, Clark Gregg, Gemma Chan, and Samuel L. Jackson as a younger Nick Fury.

The film premieres in theaters on March 8, 2019.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel, ESPN and this station.
