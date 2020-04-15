disney+ streaming service

Celebrate Star Wars Day and go behind the scenes of 'The Mandalorian' in new Disney+ docuseries

May the Fourth be with you: Jon Favreau will give audiences a special look inside the making of "The Mandalorian" with this eight-part docuseries.
By Andrea Lans
While we'll likely be celebrating Star Wars Day from the comfort on our own homes this year, at least we'll have new content to keep the force alive. Disney+ will honor the intergalactic holiday and debut "Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian" on May 4.

Executive producer Jon Favreau will take audiences behind in the scenes of "The Mandalorian" in this eight-part documentary series. Through a series of interviews, never-before-seen footage and roundtable conversations, each episode will explore a different side of the hit series.

"'Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian' is an opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how 'The Mandalorian' came together," Favreau said. "We had a great experience making the show and we're looking forward to sharing it with you."

Fans will get an inside look at the legacy of George Lucas' original films, the groundbreaking technology and special effects that brought the series to life and even more exclusive content from the filmmaking process. New episodes of "Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian" will stream every Friday on Disney+.

See also: Everything we know about 'The Mandalorian' season 2

Also in celebration of Star Wars Day, "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" will air its series finale on Monday, May 4. Starring Matt Lanter as Anakin Skywalker, Ashley Eckstein as Ahsoka Tano, Dee Bradley Baker as Captain Rex and the clone troopers, James Arnold Taylor as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan and Sam Witwer as Maul, the Emmy award-winning animated series will come to a close after seven seasons.



The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Lucasfilm and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisiondisneydocumentarybehind the scenesdisney+ streaming servicestar wars
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY+ STREAMING SERVICE
What to watch on Disney+ while you celebrate Earth Month
Disney+ streaming service passes 50 million paid subscribers
Coronavirus: The streaming boom amid the COVID-19 epidemic
'Artemis Fowl' to debut on Disney Plus, new release schedule
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here's why respirators, intubation needed to treat coronavirus
Live coronavirus updates: Case total in San Francisco surpasses 1,000
Coronavirus: LA mayor doesn't see mass events returning to city until 2021
Trump looks to ease distancing in places; CEOs urge caution
Government nears lending limit on small business relief program
Coronavirus: Dems propose Americans receive $2,000 monthly payments
Gov. Newsom announces expansion of Calif.'s unemployment benefits
Show More
WATCH TOMORROW: Interactive Q&A with SJ, SF, Oakland mayors
Why scammers want you to share senior photos on social media
First responders honor medical workers in the South Bay
Support the Bay
Would you give up personal data to return to work?
More TOP STORIES News