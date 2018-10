New Kids on the Block Mixtape Tour to kick off in 2019

NKOTB MIXTAPE TOUR DATES:

The '80s are coming to a stadium near you next year.Donnie Wahlberg and his New Kids on the Block are marking the 30th anniversary of the "Hangin' Tough" album by announcing the NKOTB Mixtape Tour, kicking off in May of 2019. Special guests will include Salt 'n' Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson, and Naughty by Nature.NKOTB also marked the Hangin' Tough anniversary with a show at the Apollo Theater Sunday."For those of you that were there - you know we love you! For those of you that were there in spirit - we of course held all of our Blockheads close to our hearts," they wrote on their website.The band also announced they had returned to the studio, releasing their first new song "80s Baby" on the Internet Monday.For diehard Blockheads, NKOTB will host their own Carnival cruise October 18-22, leaving from Miami and traveling to Half Moon Cay and Nassau, with theme nights like Valentine (Girls) Ball and GPS Love Fest.New Kids on the Block shot to fame in 1988 with the release of their second album "Hangin' Tough," which included the hits "You Got (The Right Stuff)," "I'll Be Loving You," and "Please Don't Go Girl."NKOTB disbanded in 1994 but reunited 13 years later, releasing new music and occasionally touring with other bands, including The Backstreet Boys.MAY 2, 2019US BANK ARENACincinnati, OHMAY 4, 2019QUICKEN LOANS ARENACleveland, OHMAY 5, 2019BANKERS LIFE FIELDHOUSEIndianapolis, INMAY 7, 2019SPRINT CENTERKansas City, MOMAY 8, 2019ENTERPRISE CENTERSt. Louis, MOMAY 9, 2019BRIDGESTONE ARENANashville, TNMAY 10, 2019FEDEX FORUMMemphis, TNMAY 11, 2019SMOOTHIE KING CENTERNew Orleans, LAMAY 13, 2019AMERICAN BANK CENTER ARENACorpus Christi, TXMAY 15, 2019TOYOTA CENTERHouston, TXMAY 16, 2019AT&T CENTERSan Antonio, TXMAY 17, 2019AMERICAN AIRLINES CENTREDallas, TXMAY 18, 2019CHESAPEAKE ENERGY ARENAOklahoma City, OKMAY 21, 2019DON HASKINS CENTEREl Paso, TXMAY 22, 2019TALKING STICK RESORT ARENAPhoenix, AZMAY 23, 2019VIEJAS ARENASan Diego, CAMAY 24, 2019HONDA CENTERAnaheim, CAMAY 25, 2019MANDALAY BAY ARENALas Vegas, NVMAY 26, 2019HOLLYWOOD BOWLLos Angeles, CAMAY 28, 2019RABOBANK ARENABakersfield, CAMAY 29, 2019SAP CENTER AT SAN JOSESan Jose, CAMAY 30, 2019GOLDEN 1 CENTERSacramento, CAJUNE 1, 2019TACOMA DOMETacoma, WAJUNE 2, 2019MODA CENTERPortland, ORJUNE 4, 2019TACO BELL ARENABoise, IDJUNE 6, 2019VIVINT SMART HOME ARENASalt Lake City, UTJUNE 7, 2019PEPSI CENTER ARENADenver, COJUNE 8, 2019PINNACLE BANK ARENALincoln, NEJUNE 9, 2019WELLS FARGO ARENADes Moines, IAJUNE 11, 2019XCEL ENERGY CENTERSt. Paul, MNJUNE 12, 2019FISERV FORUMMilwaukee, WIJUNE 13, 2019VAN ANDEL ARENAGrand Rapids, MIJUNE 14, 2019ALLSTATE ARENARosemont, ILJUNE 15, 2019ALLSTATE ARENARosemont, ILJUNE 18, 2019LITTLE CESAR'S ARENADetroit, MIJUNE 19, 2019SCOTIABANK ARENAToronto, ONJUNE 21, 2019KEYBANK CENTERBuffalo, NYJUNE 22, 2019SCHOTTENSTEIN CENTERColumbus, OHJUNE 23, 2019PPG PAINTS ARENAPittsburgh, PAJUNE 25, 2019CAPITAL ONE ARENAWashington, DCJUNE 27, 2019WELLS FARGO CENTERPhiladelphia, PAJUNE 28, 2019TD GARDENBoston, MAJUNE 30, 2019NASSAU VETERANS MEMORIAL COLISEUMUniondale, NYJULY 2, 2019PRUDENTIAL CENTERNewark, NJJULY 3, 2019MOHEGAN SUN ARENAUncasville, CTJULY 5, 2019BORGATA EVENT CENTERAtlantic City, NJJULY 6, 2019HERSHEYPARK STADIUMHershey, PAJULY 7, 2019THE PNC ARENARaleigh, NCJULY 9, 2019SPECTRUM CENTERCharlotte, NCJULY 10, 2019BON SECOURS ARENAGreenville, SCJULY 11, 2019PHILIPS ARENAAtlanta, GAJULY 12, 2019VETERANS MEMORIAL COLISEUMJacksonville, FLJULY 13, 2019AMWAY CENTEROrlando, FL