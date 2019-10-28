Watch the new trailer for 'The World According to Jeff Goldblum' on Disney+

"I'm sort of fascinated by a lot of things," Jeff Goldblum teases in a new trailer for "The World According to Jeff Goldblum," his new series debuting next month on Disney+, Disney's streaming service.
On Monday morning, Disney dropped the second trailer for the series, which Goldblum says will unpack "things like ice cream, gaming, tattoos [and] bicycles."
Here's how Disney+ describes the series: "Through the prism of Jeff Goldblum's always inquisitive and highly entertaining mind, nothing is as it seems in this new series. Each episode is centered around something we all love - like sneakers or ice cream - as Jeff pulls the thread on these deceptively familiar objects and unravels a wonderful world of astonishing connections, fascinating science and history, amazing people, and a whole lot of surprising big ideas and insights."
Disney+ launches in the United States on Nov. 12, 2019. The streamer will offer decades of films and series from Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Lucasfilm and National Geographic. It will be the exclusive streaming home for Disney films released in 2019 and beyond, like "Frozen 2," "Captain Marvel," "The Lion King," "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" and others.
In addition to Goldblum's series, Disney is also developing a number of original projects for the streaming service, including Lucasfilm series "The Mandalorian," holiday film "Noelle," "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" and a re-imagined version of "Lady and the Tramp."
