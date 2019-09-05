Arts & Entertainment

New captivating, funny murder mystery book tied to Silicon Valley released

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Matt Richtel is a Pulitzer Prize winning tech reporter for the New York Times, so why did he write a book under the pen name A.B. Jewell? He explains why to ABC7's Kristen Sze as they discuss his new book "The Man Who Wouldn't Die."

