New security measures for San Francisco's Hardly Strictly Bluegrass festival

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival organizers have announced new security measures following the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting.

This year's free concert in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park, which runs from Oct. 4 through Oct. 6, will have limited entry points, a clear bag policy and cooler ban.

The 19th annual event will also have a fenced perimeter for the first time.

See more on Hardly Strictly Bluegrass and the full lineup here.
