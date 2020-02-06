Arts & Entertainment

'Live' co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest to executive produce new ABC pilot 'Work Wife'

NEW YORK -- Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are taking their partnership off camera and into primetime.

ABC has ordered a pilot inspired in part by the relationship of the "Live with Kelly and Ryan" co-hosts.

Ripa and Seacrest will be executive producers of the show titled "Work Wife."

It will tell the story of Dani and Scott, a platonic male-female team who share professional success, personal friendship and even deodorant.

Dani and Scott must rely on their unique relationship as they start their own real estate team.

And while Ripa and Seacrest will be executive producers on "Work Wife," you can still watch them every morning on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentabc primetimelive kelly and ryanabcryan seacrestu.s. & worldkelly ripa
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kobe and Gianna Bryant to be honored at Staples Center memorial
Fremont road being cleared of RVs to replace with boulders
Coronavirus: Whistleblower doctor in China has died
VOTE: Which dress should ABC7's Dion Lim wear to the Oscars?
Latest updates on coronavirus outbreak in US
Andrew Yang's 'Yang Gang' drives his unconventional campaign
Buttigieg responds to Iowa voter who pulled support over his sexuality
Show More
How to watch the New Hampshire Democratic debate on ABC
Trump unleashes fury at impeachment enemies after acquittal
Warriors trade D'Angelo Russell to Minnesota, ESPN reports
Oscar winners recount their first win
No ban on Google at this year's SF Pride Parade
More TOP STORIES News