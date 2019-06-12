entertainment

New Steven Spielberg horror series can only be streamed at night

Steven Spielberg is creating a new horror series you can only watch at night.

The series is for the new mobile-focused streaming service, Quibi -- short for quick bites.

Spielberg asked engineers to make his show only available to view after midnight. The working title is "Spielberg After Dark."

Quibi founder Jeffrey Katzenberg, a former Disney studio chief, said Spielberg has written five or six short episodes called "chapters." He called the show "creepy" and "super-scary."

Both men co-founded Dreamworks pictures along with David Geffen.

Quibi is set to launch in April 2020.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmentsteven spielberg
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ENTERTAINMENT
Never-released photos of James Dean's fatal crash up for auction
'The Rock' visits Hawaii protesters as envoy prepares talks
Sylvester Stallone working on new 'Rocky' film, TV prequel
Krispy Kreme opens redesigned shop with doughnut-infused ice cream
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
Show More
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
How hot can the inside of a car get in 10 minutes?
More TOP STORIES News