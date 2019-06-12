New Steven Spielberg horror series can only be streamed at night

Steven Spielberg is creating a new horror series you can only watch at night.The series is for the new mobile-focused streaming service, Quibi -- short for quick bites.Spielberg asked engineers to make his show only available to view after midnight. The working title is "Spielberg After Dark."Quibi founder Jeffrey Katzenberg, a former Disney studio chief, said Spielberg has written five or six short episodes called "chapters." He called the show "creepy" and "super-scary."Both men co-founded Dreamworks pictures along with David Geffen.Quibi is set to launch in April 2020.