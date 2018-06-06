AMERICAN IDOL

Where will the next 'American Idol' season hold auditions? Bus tour dates announced

"American Idol" brought the top 3 contestants together with several other favorites from the season, plus the judges and other celebrity performers, to announce the latest winner.

Maddie Poppe was just crowned the most recent American Idol last month, and now the show is revving up for a new season.


The show on Wednesday announced where and when auditions will take place for the next season.

You can audition online, in-person at one of the tour dates or both. Visit American Idol's audition website for information about how to audition online.

Here's the full list. The show said that dates are subject to change.

Orlando, FL - August 25
San Diego, CA - August 25
Chattanooga, TN - August 28
Scottsdale, AZ - August 28
Charlotte, NC - August 31

Albuquerque, NM - August 31
Seattle, WA - August 31
Boise, ID - September 2
Richmond, VA - September 3
Plano, TX - September 3
Houston, TX - September 4
Austin, TX - September 6
Philadelphia, PA - September 6

Oklahoma City, OK - September 6
Buffalo, NY - September 9
Kansas City, MO - September 9
Shreveport, LA - September 9
Columbus, OH - September 12
Little Rock, AK - September 12
Charleston, WV - September 15

You can register ahead of time for an in-person audition by visiting American Idol's audition website.
