Nik Wallenda to attempt highwire walk across active volcano in Nicaragua in live ABC special

Nik Wallenda attempts a walk approximately 1,300 feet long and 25 stories above street level across New York City's iconic Times Square on Sunday, June 23, 2019. (Jeff Neira/Walt Disney Television)

Daredevil Nik Wallenda has his sights set on a new daring highwire stunt, this time across an active volcano.

As part of an upcoming live special airing March 4 on ABC, Wallenda will attempt a 1,800-foot walk over the Masaya Volcano in Masaya, Nicaragua. According to the network, the stunt will mark Wallenda's "longest and highest highwire walk ever attempted."

The network added: "Part of the famed Pacific Ring of Fire, Masaya encompasses multiple craters and is one of very few volcanoes to possess a lava lake. The extreme environment at Masaya will add an extra set of risks to Nik's already daring walk. Throughout the televised event, Nik and his family will be featured in interviews about the rigging, planning and execution of the walk. Volcanologists and various professionals will also be on-site to lend their expertise."



"After spending years scouting and researching volcanoes, I fully realize why no one has ever attempted this feat: Mother Nature is extremely unpredictable. It is by far the most dangerous walk I have EVER attempted, and that alone makes it very intimidating," Wallenda said in a statement. "I am pushing myself beyond my comfort zone by the feat itself, but I know that I am up to the challenge. I must admit, it is scary."

In a statement, a representative said the government of Nicaragua was "thrilled to be able to showcase Nicaragua through an ambitious walk by Nik Wallenda."

Wallenda's volcano walk is the latest in a string of daring highwire walks. He and his sister Lijana walked 25 stories above Times Square last year. Previous televised specials have chronicled Wallenda's walks across a Grand Canyon gorge, across Niagara Falls and between skyscrapers in Chicago.

Catch "Volcano Live! with Nik Wallenda" on ABC at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday, March 4.

