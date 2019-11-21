Arts & Entertainment

Grammy nominations: Nipsey Hussle nominated for 3 posthumous Grammy awards 8 months after murder

LOS ANGELES -- The Grammy nominees have been announced and it's a bittersweet honor for murdered rapper Nipsey Hussle.

He received three posthumous nominations.

His song "Racks In the Middle" is up for best rap performance and best rap song.

"Higher" - a collaboration with DJ Khaled and John Legend that was one of the last songs Hussle recorded - is nominated for best rap/sung performance.

Nipsey was shot and killed outside his clothing store in Los Angeles' Hyde Park neighborhood on March 31.

Police later arrested Eric R. Holder, Jr.

Holder and Hussle allegedly had a discussion or argument in front of the store that day, and Holder returned a short time later and started shooting, according to police.

A judge earlier this month confirmed Holder will go to trial, rejecting a defense motion to dismiss the case.

MORE: Murals in Los Angeles breathe life into rapper's legacy
Along busy highways, on the sides of buildings and inside a school basketball court, more than 50 colorful murals of Nipsey Hussle have popped up in Los Angeles since the beloved rapper and community activist was gunned down outside his clothing store.

