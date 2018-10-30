HALLOWEEN

'No one likes them:' Officials in North Carolina 'ban' classic Halloween candy

What's America's favorite Halloween candy in 2018? CandyStore.com examined 11 years of candy sale data to name Skittles 2018's most popular Halloween candy.

HIGH POINT, N.C. --
Officials in North Carolina are taking a stand on some unpopular Halloween candy by "banning" residents from giving it out.

That's right, the City of High Point's Emperor of Acceptable Candy (which city leaders sarcastically assure us is a "real position,") has banned the classic black and orange Halloween candies that always end up in your child's bag -- you know, the ones whose names you don't know that never get eaten, are forgotten, and then melt and get stuck together. Yeah, those!

Authorities have decided to ban Mary Jane Peanut Butter Kisses (apparently that's what they're called), and gave residents a week to restock their candy bowls if they contained the forbidden bites.

RELATED: How teal pumpkins help kids with food allergies have a happy, safe Halloween

The announcement was made on the city's Facebook page; it read:

"Alright everybody, we're giving you a one-week notice as you prepare for trick-or-treaters to remind y'all that by order of the City of High Point Emperor of Acceptable Candy (it's a real thing), these are banned. No one likes them, don't give them out."

According to CandyStore.com, Skittles are the most popular Halloween candy in the U.S.
