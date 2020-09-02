Arts & Entertainment

Holding 52 helium balloons, magician David Blaine floats over Arizona desert

(YouTube)

ARIZONA -- Up, up, and away! Magician David Blaine took to the sky in his latest death-defying feat Ascension.

Blaine is wearing a harness and is holding 52 helium-filled balloons. He is hoping to reach an altitude of 18,000.

He didn't even put his parachute on until he was approximately halfway up!

The event is streaming exclusively on YouTube, which funded the project.

Ascension had been scheduled to take place in New York City, but was rescheduled for Arizona due to the complexity of the project.

Blaine had been spotted practicing for this most recent stunt last month in Fresno.

