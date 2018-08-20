ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Now open in Mission Bay: SF's first outdoor mini-golf course

The 18-hole course tells the story of San Francisco's busts and booms. | Photos: Kat Ngo/Hoodline

By Hoodline
San Francisco's first outdoor mini-golf course, Stagecoach Greens, is now open at 1379 4th St. in Mission Bay.

Stagecoach Greens is a collaboration between longtime Mission Bay residents/mini-golf fanatics Jan and Esther Stearns and Carlos Muela, who owns neighboring food truck park Spark Social (as well as the SoMa StrEat Food Park).

The project got its start in 2017, when the Stearns were putting in motion plans to develop a mini-golf course of their own in Truckee. Then they got wind that Muela had a similar vision for a vacant lot in Mission Bay--one that their apartment overlooks.

It was kismet.
Sutro Tower and McCovey Cove were recreated for the course.

The course features 18 holes that pay homage to San Francisco's past and present, largely through its various booms and busts.

The Emigrant Trail and Dazzling Gold holes are a throwback to the Gold Rush era, while the Splash Hit and Sutro Fog holes highlight the city's contemporary charms. Parts of the course are inspired by the Summer of Love, while others nod to the tech boom.

Brought to life by more than 150 designers, the space features several Instagram photo opportunities, like an "all-gold-everything" golf cart and a face-in-hole backdrop featuring two of the city's most prominent skyscrapers--the Transamerica Pyramid and Salesforce Tower.
The "all-gold-everything" golf cart.

Muela told Hoodline that he wanted to develop a mini-golf course because "there aren't enough spaces in San Francisco that are both family-friendly and young adult-friendly."

"There are a lot of activities that kids do, and their grandparents or parents just come to watch," said Rachel Rapaport, Stagecoach Greens' marketing lead. "With mini-golf, everyone can get involved."

The golf course also features a beer garden, filled with benches and tipi cabanas. Opening at 5 p.m. daily, the bar will serve local brews, mimosas, and sangria.
Tipi cabanas in the beer garden.

Muela is using his connections to bring four food trucks to the space as well. Al Pastor Papi and Hookt Mini Donuts (opening at the end of the month) will be permanent fixtures, while two other trucks will rotate in.
Al Pastor Papi food truck is a permanent resident of the space.

Stagecoach Greens is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is $16 for adults and $8 for children, and can be purchased online ahead of time or at the course.

Guests who pre-purchase tickets online can select a tee time, allowing them to join a priority line upon arrival.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineSan Francisco
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Asia Argento settled sex assault complaint, report says
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
Aretha Franklin's funeral set for Aug. 31
Wine and brews, boats and blues: 4 fresh festivals in SF this weekend
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family returns to normal activities
Muni officials say service is normal on first day of SF Unified year
Friend says she was the last to see Shanann Watts alive
Asia Argento settled sex assault complaint, report says
Barcelona police shoot knife attacker dead
Bode Miller's wife shares dying daughter's photo for awareness
Pope on sex abuse: "We showed no care for the little ones"
New questions raised on ICE arrest of man driving pregnant wife to hospital
Show More
Advocates demand end to late-night releases of female prisoners from Santa Rita Jail
Driver involved in sideshow on Bay Bridge arrested, CHP says
Trump goes after special counsel, calling him 'disgraced and discredited'
Two Bay Area cities go Roundup free after Monsanto ruling
San Rafael police investigate shooting
More News