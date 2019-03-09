Arts & Entertainment

NYC subway riders hold impromptu dance party after Robyn concert

EMBED <>More Videos

After Swedish singer-songwriter Robyn headlined Madison Square Garden Friday, hundreds of fans held an impromptu dance party of the 34th Street-Penn Station subway platform.

NEW YORK -- These New York City subway riders were not dancing on their own!

After Swedish singer-songwriter Robyn headlined Madison Square Garden Friday, hundreds of concert-goers poured onto the 34th Street-Penn Station subway platform.

Suddenly, the fans broke into song and dance. Video posted to social media captured passionate renditions of "Call Your Girlfriend" and "Dancing on My Own."

"This is what music is ABOUT," a Twitter user tweeted in response to one video.

Robyn's earlier concert was a part of her nationwide "Honey" tour.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york citysingingsubway
TOP STORIES
Limited BART service restored after systemwide shutdown
Community outraged after San Francisco woman on bike hit, killed by truck
Pitbull rocks downtown SF for Salesforce's 20th anniversary
Fremont man learns he's dying from doctor on robot video at Kaiser
2.8 magnitude earthquake strikes near Oakland, USGS says
SJSU students rev up innovation at Silicon Valley Auto Show
East Bay orchestra performs at national competition
Show More
SF family has U-Haul stolen night before move to LA to help elderly relative
Dexter the Cat rescued 102 days after Camp Fire
IPO 'tidal wave' expected to drive up SF home prices
Week after heavy rain and flooding clean-up continues in North Bay
Comedy with Cousins: The funny side of the Warriors' star center
More TOP STORIES News