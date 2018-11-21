Oakland Thanksgiving weekend: OMCA, Plaid Friday, Fleetwood Mac

Friday Nights at OMCA
Photo: Zoe Larkin Photography/Facebook
Friday Nights at Oakland Museum of California (OMCA) is here until December 14. This coming Friday offers another chance to enjoy the museum's three galleries after hours. While the usual outdoor programming is postponed due to rain, the museum will still have food trucks and B-Side Brujas DJ'ing. Guests can also peruse the special exhibit, "The World of Charles and Ray Eames," until 9 p.m.
When: Friday, November 23, 5-9 p.m.
Where: Oakland Museum of California, 1000 Oak Street
Price: Free for children ages 8 and under; $6.95 for ages 9-17; $10.95 for seniors and students; $15.95 for adults
Click here for more details
Oakland Grown: Shop Local on Plaid Friday
Photo: Oakland Oak Tree/MJ Carter
Oakland Grown's holiday shopping extravaganza, Plaid Friday, returns this Friday. As an alternative to Black Friday's focus on mega retailers, Plaid Friday encourages locals to support the city's independent businesses, makers and artists. More than 200 participating venues, including retailers, restaurants and service providers, will offer special promotions, activities, treats and more throughout the day. Click below for Oakland Grown's full list of participating businesses.
When: Friday, November 23
Where: Various locations in Oakland
Click here for more details
Fleetwood Mac at Oracle Arena
Photo: Fleetwood Mac/Facebook
Fleetwood Mac comes to Oakland this Sunday night, and there's still time to grab tickets to the show. The British-American rock band has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, has won three American Music Awards and one Grammy, and a few of its members have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
While the band's longtime guitarist and vocalist Lindsey Buckingham has gone his separate way, the show goes on with help from Mike Campbell, the former guitarist of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, and Neil Finn, the frontman of Crowded House, Rolling Stone reports.
When: Sunday, November 25, 8 p.m.
Where: Oracle Arena, 7000 Coliseum Way
Price: $94 and up
Click here for more details