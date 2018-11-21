ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Oakland Thanksgiving weekend: OMCA, Plaid Friday, Fleetwood Mac

Fleetwood Mac. | Photo: Raph_PH/Creative Commons/Wikipedia

By Hoodline
This Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year: Black Friday. But before you run to the shops, consider shopping local at Oakland's Plaid Friday. If shopping isn't your thing, then there's always Friday Nights at Oakland Museum of California. Or, there's still time to snag tickets to see Fleetwood Mac this Sunday at the Oracle Arena. Read on for further details.

Friday Nights at OMCA



Photo: Zoe Larkin Photography/Facebook

Friday Nights at Oakland Museum of California (OMCA) is here until December 14. This coming Friday offers another chance to enjoy the museum's three galleries after hours. While the usual outdoor programming is postponed due to rain, the museum will still have food trucks and B-Side Brujas DJ'ing. Guests can also peruse the special exhibit, "The World of Charles and Ray Eames," until 9 p.m.

When: Friday, November 23, 5-9 p.m.

Where: Oakland Museum of California, 1000 Oak Street

Price: Free for children ages 8 and under; $6.95 for ages 9-17; $10.95 for seniors and students; $15.95 for adults

Click here for more details

Oakland Grown: Shop Local on Plaid Friday



Photo: Oakland Oak Tree/MJ Carter

Oakland Grown's holiday shopping extravaganza, Plaid Friday, returns this Friday. As an alternative to Black Friday's focus on mega retailers, Plaid Friday encourages locals to support the city's independent businesses, makers and artists. More than 200 participating venues, including retailers, restaurants and service providers, will offer special promotions, activities, treats and more throughout the day. Click below for Oakland Grown's full list of participating businesses.

When: Friday, November 23

Where: Various locations in Oakland

Click here for more details

Fleetwood Mac at Oracle Arena



Photo: Fleetwood Mac/Facebook

Fleetwood Mac comes to Oakland this Sunday night, and there's still time to grab tickets to the show. The British-American rock band has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, has won three American Music Awards and one Grammy, and a few of its members have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

While the band's longtime guitarist and vocalist Lindsey Buckingham has gone his separate way, the show goes on with help from Mike Campbell, the former guitarist of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, and Neil Finn, the frontman of Crowded House, Rolling Stone reports.

When: Sunday, November 25, 8 p.m.

Where: Oracle Arena, 7000 Coliseum Way

Price: $94 and up

Click here for more details
