Oakland weekend: Art & Soul Festival, Pedalfest, Rockridge food tour, more

Pedalfest rolls into Jack London Square. | Photo: Pedalfest

By Hoodline
We won't be seeing typical summer temperatures for the last weekend of July, but this Oakland weekend recap is still blistering hot.

In keeping with tradition, Oakland Museum of California invites the public for Friday Nights @ OMCA, the Pan Theater presents an improv show, and the Uptown Night Club is staging a rap contest.

Tomorrow, Pedalfest, a free celebration of bikes, cycling and food rolls into Jack London Square for a daylong festival of all things two- (and in some cases, one-) wheeled. Plus, the two-day Art & Soul Festival kicks off downtown with art, music, dance, food, and more for the entire family.

On Sunday, the Good Crafts summer market operates at Classic Cars West, foodies will join another Rockridge neighborhood heritage food tour, and opera fans can pop into Piedmont Piano for a performance by a tenor and a soprano duo.

Here are some additional events happening around Oakland over the next few days:

Friday, July 27


Saturday, July 28


