ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Oakland weekend: bull riding, a band showcase and an Indigenous market

Photo: Professional Bull Riding/Facebook

By Hoodline
It's the first weekend of the New Year, and we have a few events to get you started off on the right foot. Whether you're interested in listing to some live music, seeing professional bull riders take the field or shopping for goods at a Native American market, here's where to go.

Uptown Nightclub Band Showcase



Photo: Uptown Nightclub/Facebook

Every first Friday of the month, the Uptown showcases a few up-and-coming local acts, with free admission. This month, punk rockers The Lucky Eejits and Elderly Abuse will perform, alongside ska group Shark Punch. Happy hour starts at 5 p.m., with the first band taking the stage at 9 p.m. Be sure to get there early -- space is limited.

When: Friday, January 4, 8:30 - 11:30 p.m.

Where: 1928 Telegraph Ave.

Price: Free, no cover charge

Click here for more details

PBR: Velocity Tour Oakland Classic



Photo: Professional Bull Riding/Facebook

For one night only, the Velocity Tour will bring some of the nation's best professional bull riders to Oracle Arena. Expect to see top riders battle for their eight seconds of glory atop some of the most powerful bucking broncos in the business, all in an attempt to earn one of the top 35 spots on the Unleash the Beast tour, the highest-level tour in professional bull riding.

When: Saturday, January 5, 6 p.m.

Where: Oracle Arena, 7000 Coliseum Way

Price: $15.75 - 110.25

Click here for more details

Indigenous Red Market



Photo: The Fruitvale Cedar Center/Facebook

Presented by the Native American Health Center and Urban Native Era, the Indigenous Red Market brings together Native American artists, designers and entrepreneurs to sell their wares on the first Sunday of every month. Expect to find Indigenous vendors offering food, crafts, drums, dancing and more.

When: Sunday, January 6, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. (reoccurring monthly)

Where: The Fruitvale Cedar Center, 3124 International Blvd.

Price: Free

Click here for more details
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineOakland
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
The 5 best movies screening around Walnut Creek this week
Don't miss these top-rated movies screening around Daly City
Will Kevin Hart reconsider hosting the Oscars?
4 notable dramas worth checking out in San Jose this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Report: PG&E exploring selling gas assets to cover possible wildfire payouts
Timeline of back-to-back Bay Area storms
Trump calls out California, Brown, Newsom over border wall
Trump threatens to keep the government shut down for year or longer
WATCH MONDAY: Gavin Newsom inauguration at California Capitol
Will Kevin Hart reconsider hosting the Oscars?
SF utility workers prepare for incoming rain
Honor Guard viewing takes place for fallen Newman police officer
Show More
Thinking of doing a Tahoe ski trip? Now's the time to go
Man dies while visiting Yosemite National Park on Christmas Day
Accuweather Forecast: Rain, gusty winds arrive overnight
Woman raped while in vegetative state gives birth
Trump says Democrats talking impeachment because they can't win in 2020
More News