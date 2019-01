Oakland weekend: bull riding, a band showcase and an Indigenous market

Uptown Nightclub Band Showcase

It's the first weekend of the New Year, and we have a few events to get you started off on the right foot. Whether you're interested in listing to some live music, seeing professional bull riders take the field or shopping for goods at a Native American market, here's where to go.Every first Friday of the month, the Uptown showcases a few up-and-coming local acts, with free admission. This month, punk rockers The Lucky Eejits and Elderly Abuse will perform, alongside ska group Shark Punch . Happy hour starts at 5 p.m., with the first band taking the stage at 9 p.m. Be sure to get there early -- space is limited.Friday, January 4, 8:30 - 11:30 p.m.1928 Telegraph Ave.Free, no cover chargeFor one night only, the Velocity Tour will bring some of the nation's best professional bull riders to Oracle Arena. Expect to see top riders battle for their eight seconds of glory atop some of the most powerful bucking broncos in the business, all in an attempt to earn one of the top 35 spots on the Unleash the Beast tour, the highest-level tour in professional bull riding.Saturday, January 5, 6 p.m.Oracle Arena, 7000 Coliseum Way$15.75 - 110.25Presented by the Native American Health Center and Urban Native Era, the Indigenous Red Market brings together Native American artists, designers and entrepreneurs to sell their wares on the first Sunday of every month. Expect to find Indigenous vendors offering food, crafts, drums, dancing and more.Sunday, January 6, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. (reoccurring monthly)The Fruitvale Cedar Center, 3124 International Blvd.Free