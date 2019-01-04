Oakland weekend: bull riding, a band showcase and an Indigenous market

Uptown Nightclub Band Showcase
Photo: Uptown Nightclub/Facebook
Every first Friday of the month, the Uptown showcases a few up-and-coming local acts, with free admission. This month, punk rockers The Lucky Eejits and Elderly Abuse will perform, alongside ska group Shark Punch. Happy hour starts at 5 p.m., with the first band taking the stage at 9 p.m. Be sure to get there early -- space is limited.
When: Friday, January 4, 8:30 - 11:30 p.m.
Where: 1928 Telegraph Ave.
Price: Free, no cover charge
Click here for more details
PBR: Velocity Tour Oakland Classic
Photo: Professional Bull Riding/Facebook
For one night only, the Velocity Tour will bring some of the nation's best professional bull riders to Oracle Arena. Expect to see top riders battle for their eight seconds of glory atop some of the most powerful bucking broncos in the business, all in an attempt to earn one of the top 35 spots on the Unleash the Beast tour, the highest-level tour in professional bull riding.
When: Saturday, January 5, 6 p.m.
Where: Oracle Arena, 7000 Coliseum Way
Price: $15.75 - 110.25
Click here for more details
Indigenous Red Market
Photo: The Fruitvale Cedar Center/Facebook
Presented by the Native American Health Center and Urban Native Era, the Indigenous Red Market brings together Native American artists, designers and entrepreneurs to sell their wares on the first Sunday of every month. Expect to find Indigenous vendors offering food, crafts, drums, dancing and more.
When: Sunday, January 6, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. (reoccurring monthly)
Where: The Fruitvale Cedar Center, 3124 International Blvd.
Price: Free
Click here for more details