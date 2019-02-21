ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Oakland weekend: crab fest, Black Joy Parade, slam poetry, more

By Hoodline
Close out February with some wintry fun in Oakland. Whether you're into live poetry, tech, or eating all the crab you possibly can, there's an event for you. And as a final celebration of Black History Month, stop by the family-friendly Black Joy Parade to celebrate the contributions of African-Americans to Oakland's culture.

The Oakland Poetry Slam and Open Mic



Formerly housed at Awaken Cafe, this monthly event has moved to a bigger venue: the Oakland Metro Operahouse. Expect to see some of the city's best slam poets take the stage, with Jamey L. Williams II leading the slam and Reggie Edmonds hosting the open mic afterwards. The spotlight artist for the event will be Tianna Bratcher, a black and Dominican queer poet whose work examines issues of identity and loss. Open mic performers should arrive at 7:30 to sign up.

When: Thursday, February 21, 8:30 p.m.

Where: Oakland Metro Operahouse, 522 2nd St.

Price: $5 for open-mic performers, $10 for audience

Click here for more details

Developer Week 2019 Expo



The "world's largest vendor-neutral developer expo" will draw more than 8,000 developers across a variety of technical tracks, from blockchain to Javascript to artificial intelligence to DevOps. Speakers will include Cal Henderson, CTO and co-founder of Slack; Dr. Rebecca Parsons, CTO of ThoughtWorks; Nick Caldwell, Chief Product Officer of Looker, and other industry luminaries. Attendees can also enjoy a hackathon, tech hiring expo, open houses, drink-ups and other events.
When: Thursday - Friday, February 21 - 22, starting at 8:30 a.m.

Where: Oakland Convention Center, 550 10th St.

Price: $50 for hiring expo and keynotes; $995 for full sessions

Click here for more details

Garlic Butter Crab Feast



Looking to go to town on some fresh crab? Look no further. Presented by the Roche Group, the fifth annual Garlic Butter Crab Fest will feature fresh Dungeness crab with garlic butter (served hot or cold), various salads, hot and cold pasta, garlic bread and dessert. VIP guests will also have access to an open beer and wine bar. The event is sponsored by Butter Bay Area, a maker of gourmet butter.

When: Saturday, February 23, 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: 4090 Piedmont Ave.
Price: $50 general admission, $95 VIP admission

Click here for more details

Black Joy Parade



A family-friendly event, the Black Joy Parade celebrates Black History Month with a salute to the African-American community's contribution to cultures past, present and future. Expect to see floats, marching bands, dancers, artists, and others strutting their stuff on the parade route, followed by a vendor expo with art, crafts, food, wine and two stages of performances.

When: Sunday, February 24, 12:30 p.m.

Where: 14th and Harrison streets

Price: Free

Click here for more details
