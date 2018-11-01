Oakland weekend: Dia de los Muertos, a black-owned shopping event and a 'modern makers festival'

Latinx in Tech Summit

UpLift Black Pop-Up Experience

Patchwork Show: Modern Makers Festival

23rd Annual Day of the Dead Festival

November has arrived in Oakland. But even as the year starts to draw to a close, the city is alive with plenty of events to check out over the weekend.Whether you're looking to attend a Latinx tech networking event, shop at a modern makers' festival or honor Mexico's Day of the Dead, there's something fun to do this weekend. Here's the lineup.With a mission to "level the playing field in tech," this two-day summit will feature over 200 members of the Latinx community, including coders, marketers, designers, investors and more. Attendees will participate in workshops and panels on topics like leadership, resilience and community; hear fireside chats with Latinx tech founders; and network with other professionals at a Dia de los Muertos blacklight party.Thursday, November 1, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. & Friday, November 2, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.Esports Arena, 255 2nd St.$199 (general admission), $99 (students)Sponsored by the City of Oakland, the Oakland African-American Chamber of Commerce and Airbnb, this two-day shopping event will activate an empty space in Oakland with an array of black makers, retailers and artists selling their wares. Items for sale will include apparel, accessories, food, personal care items and more.Local bites and drinks will also be available, and the organizers encourage networking and "circulating the black dollar" to support small businesses.Friday, November 2, 5:30-8:30 p.m.; Saturday, November 3, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.1423 BroadwayFree admissionThis bi-annual, family-friendly festival features over 150 DIY craft and gourmet food makers, live entertainment and more. The vendors span a wide range of products, including clothing, art, gardening items, knits, handbags, accessories, jewelry, ceramics and more.Saturday, November 3, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.Jack London SquareFree admissionCelebrating the Mexican Dia de los Muertos, this free, family-friendly event in Fruitvale brings thousands of people to the area to enjoy live music, Aztec dancers, games, rides, kid-friendly activities, wares from Latin American artisans and more. The centerpiece of the festival is elaborate altars created by community members, paying homage toSunday, November 4, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.International Blvd., between Fruitvale Ave. & 40th Ave.Free admission