Oakland weekend: Elton John, Dawes and Tyler Perry's final Madea tour

Photo: Elton John/Facebook

By Hoodline
This weekend in Oakland, it's all about big headliners. Live performances around town will feature top entertainers, such as Elton John, Dawes and Tyler Perry as Madea. Here's all the info on where to go.

Elton John: Farewell Yellow Brick Road



Photo: Elton John/Facebook

The legendary Elton John is coming to Oakland for one night only on his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour, which he says will be his last. With five Grammys, an Oscar, and a Tony under his belt, the English singer, pianist and composer has sold over 300 million records worldwide, and his life story has been turned into the film Rocketman, to be released later this year and starring Taron Egerton as John.

When: Friday, January 18, 8 p.m.

Where: Oracle Arena, 7000 Coliseum Way

Price: $243 - 1,682

Click here for more details

Dawes: Passwords Tour



Photo: Dawes/Facebook

Folk-rock favorite Dawes is currently on tour to promote its sixth album, Passwords, released last summer. Composed of brothers Taylor Goldsmith (guitars and vocals) and Griffin Goldsmith (drums), along with Wylie Gelber (bass) and Lee Pardini (keyboards), the L.A.-based band has scored a number of Billboard hits, most notably "Things Happen" and "When the Tequila Runs Out."

When: Friday, January 18, 8 p.m.

Where: Fox Theater, 1807 Telegraph Avenue

Price: $36

Click here for more details

Tyler Perry: Madea's Farewell Play



Photo: Tyler Perry's Madea/Facebook

Like Elton John, media mogul Tyler Perry is undertaking what he says will be the last tour starring his signature character, rough-and-tumble grandmother Mabel "Madea" Simmons. Created in 1999 for Perry's stage play "I Can Do Bad All By Myself," Madea is now a household name and has been at the center of 10 feature films (including this year's forthcoming A Madea Family Funeral). Perry will be performing the show for a three-day run, offering plenty of chances for fans to say their farewells.

When: Friday - Sunday, January 18 - 20, showtimes vary

Where: Paramount Theater, 2025 Broadway

Price: $70 - 199

Click here for more details
