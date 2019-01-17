Oakland weekend: Elton John, Dawes and Tyler Perry's final Madea tour

Elton John: Farewell Yellow Brick Road

This weekend in Oakland, it's all about big headliners. Live performances around town will feature top entertainers, such as Elton John, Dawes and Tyler Perry as Madea. Here's all the info on where to go.The legendary Elton John is coming to Oakland for one night only on his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour, which he says will be his last. With five Grammys, an Oscar, and a Tony under his belt, the English singer, pianist and composer has sold over 300 million records worldwide, and his life story has been turned into the film, to be released later this year and starring Taron Egerton as John.Friday, January 18, 8 p.m.Oracle Arena, 7000 Coliseum Way$243 - 1,682Folk-rock favorite Dawes is currently on tour to promote its sixth album,, released last summer. Composed of brothers Taylor Goldsmith (guitars and vocals) and Griffin Goldsmith (drums), along with Wylie Gelber (bass) and Lee Pardini (keyboards), the L.A.-based band has scored a number of Billboard hits, most notably "Things Happen" and "When the Tequila Runs Out."Friday, January 18, 8 p.m.Fox Theater, 1807 Telegraph Avenue$36Like Elton John, media mogul Tyler Perry is undertaking what he says will be the last tour starring his signature character, rough-and-tumble grandmother Mabel "Madea" Simmons. Created in 1999 for Perry's stage play "I Can Do Bad All By Myself," Madea is now a household name and has been at the center of 10 feature films (including this year's forthcoming). Perry will be performing the show for a three-day run, offering plenty of chances for fans to say their farewells.Friday - Sunday, January 18 - 20, showtimes varyParamount Theater, 2025 Broadway$70 - 199