Oakland weekend events, indoor edition: Tumbledown House, comedy with Kevin Hart, and TEDxOakland

With the air quality making it tough to go outside, you might feel like you have to be stuck in the house all weekend. But never fear -- there's still lots of fun stuff to do this weekend in Oakland, all of it indoors. From music to comedy to thought-provoking talks, here's what's on the Oakland weekend agenda.Bay Area band Tumbledown House is performing live at The Terrace Room in support of their third and most recent album,. Offering a vintage look coupled with a modern sound, the group's unique music crosses genres, from jazz to pop to torch songs. And they know how to put on a show: they've performed approximately 850 of them, across 25 states.Friday, November 16, 7-10 p.m.The Terrace Room Restaurant & Bar, 1800 Madison St.Free with two-drink minimumFor comedy fans, Kevin Hart needs no introduction. The three-time SNL host, who most recently appeared in the filmsand, is coming to Oracle Arena to perform his "Irresponsible" stand-up tour, which has sold out several dozen stadiums around the globe. Expect quips on all kinds of topics, from family to fame.Saturday, November 17, 6 p.m.Oracle Arena, 7000 Coliseum WayStarting at $36.75TED talks also need no introduction -- but they're getting a local twist in Oakland, with leaders from various fields sharing talks on the theme "From I to We." Speakers include Lori Fogarty of the Oakland Museum of California; Adrian Richardson, a senior designer at Fitbit; Lindsey Quinn, an improviser/comedic writer; Tope Alabi, a blockchain developer at Consensys, and two surprise guests.Sunday, November 18, 12-5 p.m.Tortona Big Top, 1911 Telegraph Ave.$100