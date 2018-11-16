Oakland weekend events, indoor edition: Tumbledown House, comedy with Kevin Hart, and TEDxOakland

Tumbledown House
Photo: Tumbledown House/Facebook
Bay Area band Tumbledown House is performing live at The Terrace Room in support of their third and most recent album, Sum and Substance. Offering a vintage look coupled with a modern sound, the group's unique music crosses genres, from jazz to pop to torch songs. And they know how to put on a show: they've performed approximately 850 of them, across 25 states.
When: Friday, November 16, 7-10 p.m.
Where: The Terrace Room Restaurant & Bar, 1800 Madison St.
Price: Free with two-drink minimum
Click here for more details
Kevin Hart at Oracle Arena
Photo: Kevin Hart/Facebook
For comedy fans, Kevin Hart needs no introduction. The three-time SNL host, who most recently appeared in the films Night School and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, is coming to Oracle Arena to perform his "Irresponsible" stand-up tour, which has sold out several dozen stadiums around the globe. Expect quips on all kinds of topics, from family to fame.
When: Saturday, November 17, 6 p.m.
Where: Oracle Arena, 7000 Coliseum Way
Price: Starting at $36.75
Click here for more details
TEDxOakland
Photo: TedxOakland/Facebook
TED talks also need no introduction -- but they're getting a local twist in Oakland, with leaders from various fields sharing talks on the theme "From I to We." Speakers include Lori Fogarty of the Oakland Museum of California; Adrian Richardson, a senior designer at Fitbit; Lindsey Quinn, an improviser/comedic writer; Tope Alabi, a blockchain developer at Consensys, and two surprise guests.
When: Sunday, November 18, 12-5 p.m.
Where: Tortona Big Top, 1911 Telegraph Ave.
Price: $100
Click here for more details