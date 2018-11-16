ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Oakland weekend events, indoor edition: Tumbledown House, comedy with Kevin Hart, and TEDxOakland

Photo: Tumbledown House/Facebook

By Hoodline
With the air quality making it tough to go outside, you might feel like you have to be stuck in the house all weekend. But never fear -- there's still lots of fun stuff to do this weekend in Oakland, all of it indoors. From music to comedy to thought-provoking talks, here's what's on the Oakland weekend agenda.

Tumbledown House



Photo: Tumbledown House/Facebook

Bay Area band Tumbledown House is performing live at The Terrace Room in support of their third and most recent album, Sum and Substance. Offering a vintage look coupled with a modern sound, the group's unique music crosses genres, from jazz to pop to torch songs. And they know how to put on a show: they've performed approximately 850 of them, across 25 states.

When: Friday, November 16, 7-10 p.m.

Where: The Terrace Room Restaurant & Bar, 1800 Madison St.

Price: Free with two-drink minimum

Click here for more details

Kevin Hart at Oracle Arena



Photo: Kevin Hart/Facebook

For comedy fans, Kevin Hart needs no introduction. The three-time SNL host, who most recently appeared in the films Night School and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, is coming to Oracle Arena to perform his "Irresponsible" stand-up tour, which has sold out several dozen stadiums around the globe. Expect quips on all kinds of topics, from family to fame.

When: Saturday, November 17, 6 p.m.

Where: Oracle Arena, 7000 Coliseum Way

Price: Starting at $36.75

Click here for more details

TEDxOakland



Photo: TedxOakland/Facebook

TED talks also need no introduction -- but they're getting a local twist in Oakland, with leaders from various fields sharing talks on the theme "From I to We." Speakers include Lori Fogarty of the Oakland Museum of California; Adrian Richardson, a senior designer at Fitbit; Lindsey Quinn, an improviser/comedic writer; Tope Alabi, a blockchain developer at Consensys, and two surprise guests.

When: Sunday, November 18, 12-5 p.m.

Where: Tortona Big Top, 1911 Telegraph Ave.

Price: $100

Click here for more details
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineOakland
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
SF weekend events, indoors edition: Chocolate and local art, international hip-hop dance, & fashion
'Station 19' creator answers questions about winter finale
Happy Birthday, Mickey Mouse!
Roy Clark, country guitar virtuoso, 'Hee Haw' star, has died
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Camp Fire: Death toll hits 63; sheriff says hundreds still missing
Crews battle fire in Santa Cruz Mountains
California Wildfires: Current Bay Area air quality levels
LIST: Events canceled in Bay Area due to Camp Fire smoke
Cal vs Stanford football Big Game postponed due to poor air quality
MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire in Butte County and other California fires
LIST: Schools closed in Bay Area due to Camp Fire smoke
Accuweather Forecast: 8th consecutive day of unhealthy air
Show More
How to protect your pets from wildfire smoke
How to keep kids occupied during the smoke
Jimmy Dean offering sausage-scented holiday wrapping paper
Alameda provides thousands of masks, indoor options for kids
VIDEO: For first time in his life, colorblind man sees world in color
More News