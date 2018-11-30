ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Oakland weekend events: tree lighting, estate sale shopping, and holiday caroling on Lake Merritt

Photo: Frederico Domondon/Jack London Square/Facebook

By Hoodline
The holiday season is in full swing in Oakland, with a number of events to get you in the spirit this weekend. Experience the glitter of a tree-lighting ceremony, do a little holiday shopping at the Green Elephant Estate Sale, or go holiday caroling on Lake Merritt.

Tree-Lighting Ceremony at Jack London Square



Photo: Jack London Square/Thomas J. Story via Sunset Magazine

To celebrate the start of the holiday season, Jack London Square is hosting its annual tree lighting event. This year's 55-foot Mount Shasta fir tree will be decked out with over 5,000 lights and 600 ornaments.

Once the tree goes live, stick around the square to enjoy live music from local talent, and a special guest appearance from Santa Claus. The event is also hosting a donation drive for the less fortunate, collecting toys, non-perishable food and gently worn coats for One Warm Coat and the Oakland Fire Department's holiday outreach.

When: Friday, November 30, 5-9 p.m.

Where: Jack London Square

Price: Free

Click here for more details

Green Elephant Estate Sale



Photo: Green Elephant Estate Sale/Facebook

Looking for a unique gift for the vintage enthusiast in your life? Check out the Plant Exchange's Green Elephant Estate Sale, featuring antique and vintage items from six different estates. You'll find vintage kitchenware, framed artwork, coffee tables, chairs, desk lamps, dressers and more. Proceeds benefit the fundraising branch of The Plant Exchange Inc.

When: Friday - Saturday, November 30 - December 1, 9 a.m. - 4 pm. (also December 22, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

Where: 445 30th St.

Price: Free Admission

Click here for more details

Holiday Caroling on Lake Merritt



Photo: Lake Merritt Boat Center/Facebook

Sure, you've been caroling -- but have you ever done it on a boat? Set sail with some wassail on Lake Merritt, enjoying warm apple cider and cookies as you croon your favorite holiday tunes. Along the way, you'll be able to soak in Oakland sights, including 18th Street Fountain and Holiday Cove. Reservations are limited, so be sure to book early. Alternatively, you can gather group of up to 19 carolers to charter your own boat.

When: Saturday & Sunday, December 1-2, 6 p.m. Additional dates/times available by reservation through December 23.

Where: Boats depart from Lake Merritt Boating Center, inside Lakeside Park, 568 Bellevue Avenue

Price: $8 per person, $120 for a 19-person private charter

Click here for more details
