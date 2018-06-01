ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Oakland weekend: First Friday, Dirtybird BBQ, The Buck, More

Photo: Jack London Square Farmers Market/Facebook

By Hoodline
Keeping it real: because so many of you already have plans on Sunday evening, this roundup is front-loaded with fun, and hopefully, some new ways to start off the weekend.

First Fridays returns to the KONO district tonight with the Korean Culture Fest and Sidewalk Talk, and at Transmission Gallery, an opening reception for "Trump Card," an art show exhibiting works by four artists.

On Saturday, OMCA examines the evolution and cultural impacts of Hip-Hop, including the Bay Area's influence on a movement that encompasses multiple art forms. Starting at noon, the Dirtybird BBQ brings DJs and local cuisine to Middle Harbor Shoreline Park.

Sunday morning, stroll over to Jack London Square, where The Buck, a twice-monthly local makers bazaar, is held at the same time as the neighborhood farmer's market.

Here's a look at other events happening around The Town over the next few days:

