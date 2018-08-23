Oakland weekend guide: as summer winds down, events heat up

Friday Nights at Oakland Museum of California
Photo: Oakland Museum of California/Facebook
Friday Nights at Oakland Museum of California (OMCA) allows visitors to explore the museum's current exhibits, like J.B. Blunk: Nature, Art & Everyday Life or Take Root: Oakland Grows Food, at a reduced rate or absolutely free.
The event also features musical performances from DJ Train and Oakland family bands The Jamming Nachos and JAX, as well as dance instruction from Samara Atkins of Mix'd Ingrdnts. Food trucks like Lobsta Truck, Jackrabbit and An the Go will be serving up snacks, and there's a beer garden as well.
When: Friday, August 24, 5-10 p.m.
Where: 1000 Oak St.
Price: $8 for adults; free for visitors 18 and under
Click here for more details
UpLift: Pop Up Highlights Oakland's African American Designers
Photo: Viscera/Facebook
On Saturday, the Oakland African-American Chamber of Commerce will have its first pop-up, "UpLift," inside downtown Oakland boutique Viscera. In honor of Black Business Month, the event will showcase a selection of black Oakland clothing designers, artists and jewelers who will offer their merchandise for sale. Admission is free and open to the public, but space is limited.
When: Saturday, August 25th, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: Viscera, 1542 Broadway
Price: Free
Click here for more details
31st Annual Oakland Chinatown StreetFest
Photo: Oakland Chinatown StreetFest/Facebook
The 31st Annual Oakland Chinatown StreetFest is a two-day event presented by the Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce. The festival will span eight blocks of Chinatown, attracting thousands of people from all over the Bay Area to celebrate the Year of the Dog alongside small businesses and organizations showcasing their culture. Expect food vendors, Asian products, arts & crafts, music, fun and entertainment for the whole family.
When: Saturday & Sunday, August 25th-August 26th, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Where: Oakland Chinatown
Price: Free
Click here for more details
Rockridge Ice Cream & Gelato Tour
Photo: Dreyer's Ice Cream Parlor & Cafe/Facebook
The Rockridge Ice Cream & Gelato Tour is a chance to cool off from the heat and enjoy dessert at the same time. This one-hour guided walking tour takes ice cream lovers of all ages through Oakland's Rockridge neighborhood, dropping in at Dreyer's, Powell's Sweet Shoppe and CREAM and learning a little bit about their history. Reservations are required and private tours are available too.
When: This event is ongoing, Saturdays and Sundays at 3 p.m. through October 30
Where: Meet at Dreyer's Ice Cream Parlor & Cafe, 5925 College Ave.
Price: $20 for adults; kids 12 and younger are $15. Tickets must be purchased up to two hours prior to the tour.
Click here for more details