Oakland weekend guide: Autumn Lights Festival, Day of the Dead celebration, more

7th Annual Autumn Lights Festival

Disney On Ice: 100 Years of Magic

24th Annual Days of the Dead Community Celebration

Play for Pups: Plank's Anniversary of Giving

All in the spirit of festive fun, this weekend in Oakland you'll have the opportunity to indulge in shiny lights and Disney magic, celebrate Mexican traditions or support a furry cause. Read on for a roundup of events coming up around town.The Autumn Lights Festival is a three-day event designed for the whole family to enjoy. The fundraiser for Gardens at Lake Merritt is an Oakland tradition with illuminated art, live music, food and fire dancers. Hosted by the Friends of the Gardens at Lake Merritt (FGLM), the festival is held in the seven-acre garden inside Lakeside Park.Thursday-Saturday, October 18-20, 6-11pmThe Gardens at Lake Merritt, 666 Bellevue Ave.Free for children age 5 and under; $7-10 for children ages 6-17; $20-25 for adults age 18 and overJoin a cast of more than 50 characters at Oracle Arena to celebrate the past 100 years of "Disney magic." The show will feature Mickey, Minnie and a slew of Disney princesses. And as they glide on the ice with their twist and turns, they'll bring 14 different stories to life through song and dance.Friday-Sunday, October 19-21, show times varyOracle Arena, 7000 Coliseum Way$15-135 for tickets; $40 for car parkingThe Days of the Dead Community Celebration at Oakland Museum of California is set to honor Mexican and Mesoamerican traditions this weekend. The festival will feature an opening procession led by Aztec dancers, arts and crafts, traditional Mesoamerican cooking demonstrations, face painting and many more activities. Also expect a variety of live performances, including contemporary music, folkloric dance and mariachi.Sunday, October 21, 12-4:30 p.m.Oakland Museum of California, 1000 Oak St.$10.95 forstudents and seniors; $15.95 for adultsAnimal lovers won't want to miss Plank's fourth anniversary celebration. The bowling alley, arcade and beer garden in Jack London Square is donating a portion of proceeds from gaming and bowling this Sunday and next to the East Bay SPCA to support its efforts to eliminate animal cruelty.Sunday, October 21 & Sunday, October 28Plank, Jack London Square, 98 Broadway Fees vary by activity