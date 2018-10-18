ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Oakland weekend guide: Autumn Lights Festival, Day of the Dead celebration, more

Photo: Robin Russell/Autumn Lights Festival

By Hoodline
All in the spirit of festive fun, this weekend in Oakland you'll have the opportunity to indulge in shiny lights and Disney magic, celebrate Mexican traditions or support a furry cause. Read on for a roundup of events coming up around town.

7th Annual Autumn Lights Festival



Photo: Autumn Lights Festival/Facebook

The Autumn Lights Festival is a three-day event designed for the whole family to enjoy. The fundraiser for Gardens at Lake Merritt is an Oakland tradition with illuminated art, live music, food and fire dancers. Hosted by the Friends of the Gardens at Lake Merritt (FGLM), the festival is held in the seven-acre garden inside Lakeside Park.

When: Thursday-Saturday, October 18-20, 6-11pm

Where: The Gardens at Lake Merritt, 666 Bellevue Ave.

Price: Free for children age 5 and under; $7-10 for children ages 6-17; $20-25 for adults age 18 and over

Click here for more details

Disney On Ice: 100 Years of Magic



Photo: Disney on Ice/Facebook

Join a cast of more than 50 characters at Oracle Arena to celebrate the past 100 years of "Disney magic." The show will feature Mickey, Minnie and a slew of Disney princesses. And as they glide on the ice with their twist and turns, they'll bring 14 different stories to life through song and dance.
When: Friday-Sunday, October 19-21, show times vary

Where: Oracle Arena, 7000 Coliseum Way

Price: $15-135 for tickets; $40 for car parking

Click here for more details

24th Annual Days of the Dead Community Celebration



Photo: Oakland Museum of California/Facebook

The Days of the Dead Community Celebration at Oakland Museum of California is set to honor Mexican and Mesoamerican traditions this weekend. The festival will feature an opening procession led by Aztec dancers, arts and crafts, traditional Mesoamerican cooking demonstrations, face painting and many more activities. Also expect a variety of live performances, including contemporary music, folkloric dance and mariachi.

When: Sunday, October 21, 12-4:30 p.m.

Where: Oakland Museum of California, 1000 Oak St.
Price: $10.95 forstudents and seniors; $15.95 for adults

Click here for more details

Play for Pups: Plank's Anniversary of Giving



Photo: East bay SPCA/Facebook

Animal lovers won't want to miss Plank's fourth anniversary celebration. The bowling alley, arcade and beer garden in Jack London Square is donating a portion of proceeds from gaming and bowling this Sunday and next to the East Bay SPCA to support its efforts to eliminate animal cruelty.

When: Sunday, October 21 & Sunday, October 28

Where: Plank, Jack London Square, 98 Broadway

Price: Fees vary by activity

Click here for more details
