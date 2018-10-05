Oakland weekend guide: First Fridays, scary movies, more

Oakland First Fridays

October is here, and we have a list of events for every mood. Whether you want to enjoy the art at First Fridays or get in the spirit of Halloween by watching a scary movie, here's a weekend listing of something for everyone.Oakland First Fridays is a community-wide event every first Friday of the month, featuring live performances from musicians and or DJ's, other sorts of entertainment and local vendors lining the streets. Thousands of people attend this event to listen to music, to eat the food, to patronize local businesses, to enjoy the entertainment of dancers and live painters and much more.Friday, October 5, 5-9 p.m.Telegraph Avenue from West Grand to 27th StreetFreeFor the month of October, this Uptown cinema and pub is screening select horror films. On Friday, October 5, they're showing Wayans Brothers comedywhile Saturday, October 6 features a showing of zombie classic. Food and drinks are also available for purchase, including beer and wine.Friday-Saturday, October 5-6 and select dates in October, show times varyThe New Parkway Theater, 474 24th St.$10+This exhibition at Peralta Hacienda Historical Park in Oakland offers insight into undocumented Oakland locals who've emigrated from Mexico and Central America. Artists Marion Coleman and Ramon Carrillo and graphic designer Jeff Norman paid immigrant day laborers to create paintings and quilts, which will be displayed with commentaries about their life stories. The program is funded by the City of Oakland and the National Endowment for the Arts.Saturday, October 6, 3-6 p.m.Peralta Hacienda Historical Park, 2465 34th AvenueFreeHeld every first and third Sunday of the month, Jack London Square's The Buck features a number of vendors selling unique items such as jewelry, clothing and more. They also offer food options, in addition to the concurrent offerings at the Jack London Square Farmers Market.Sunday, October 7, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.Jack London Square, Broadway & EmbarcaderoFree