Oakland weekend guide: Kraken Con, Oaktoberfest, and more

Kraken Con
This weekend, the Oakland Convention Center will be taken over by Kraken Con, a celebration of all things animated: anime, cartoons and comics. The exhibit hall will feature vendors and artists, with merchandise for purchase. Expect activities and events like board games, console games, video games, a medieval zone, a dance space, a photo studio, autographs and more. Other special events include the Atlantis Ball, a costume contest, a film festival and panel discussions.
When: Friday-Sunday, September 28-30; registration, exhibit hall and programming times vary
Where: Oakland Convention Center, 550 10th St.
Price: $40 advance ticket price/$45 at the door/Free 10-years-old and under
Hannibal Buress at Paramount Theater
Stand-up comedian, actor, writer and producer Hannibal Buress is taking the stage at the Paramount Theater in Oakland on Saturday night. Known for his roles on Broad City and The Eric Andre Show, the former Saturday Night Live and 30 Rock writer also recently appeared in the films Tag and Baywatch, and has done voiceovers for the Angry Birds movie and The Secret Life of Pets. His latest comedy special, Comedy Camisado, is currently available on Netflix.
When: Saturday, September 29, 8-11 p.m.
Where: Paramount Theater, 2025 Broadway
Price: $50+
Oakland Block Party featuring JAX & Yo-Yo Ma
The Oakland Block Party celebrates Oakland's culture with artists, musical performances, food, ice cream and more. Four-sibling Haitian-American band JAX and cellist Yo-Yo Ma will perform live at the event. Other special guests will include the 24/7 Turfin' Dancers, MC Hammer, Gina Madrid, DJ Platurn and more. The event is free and open to the public, but be sure to RSVP.
When: Saturday, September 29, 12-3 p.m.
Where: Old Oakland, Washington St. at Eighth and Ninth streets
Price: Free
11th Annual Oaktoberfest in Dimond
For the 11th year running, the Dimond District will host this two-day, family-friendly craft beer festival inspired by Germany's Oktoberfest, featuring a marketplace with vendors, food trucks, pop-up kitchens and beer from more than 50 local craft breweries.
The festival will also feature four stages of entertainment, including Skyline High School Marching Band, Culture Shock Dance Ensemble and more on the main stage.
When: Saturday, September 29 - Sunday, September 30
Where: Dimond District, Fruitvale Ave. and MacArthur Blvd.
Price: $20-200; rates vary based on package deals
