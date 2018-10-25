ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Oakland weekend guide: Piedmont pumpkin patch, Dogfest and Boo at the Zoo

Photo: Piedmont Avenue Pumpkin Patch/Facebook

By Hoodline
Halloween is just around the corner, and we have a list of scary and not so scary events for you to consider this weekend -- from the Piedmont Avenue Pumpkin Patch to Boo at The Zoo. So get all dressed-up this weekend and head out to a Halloween event in Oakland.

Piedmont Avenue Pumpkin Patch



Photo: Piedmont Avenue Pumpkin Patch/Facebook

The Piedmont Avenue Pumpkin Patch features a haunted house and a Halloween store. The pumpkin patch itself has over 12 varieties of pumpkins available for purchase. Admission to the pumpkin patch is free and open to the public. However, admission to the haunted house is $8. The haunted house is quite frightening from the moment you walk in, but there is a "less-scary" kid-friendly version that's open to all ages.

When: Every day in October, 8 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Where: 4414 Piedmont Ave.

Price: Free, $8 for haunted house

Click here for more details

Boo! Bark, Brews + Bites and DogFest Walk n' Roll Bay Area



Photo: Canine Companions for Independence/Facebook

Boo! Bark, Brews + Bites at Jack London Square is back for its fourth consecutive year. Free, dog friendly and open to the public, Boo! Bark, Brews + Bites will be held in conjunction with DogFest Walk n' Roll Bay Area -- a fundraiser for Canine Companions for Independence. Expect a wide range of activities, including paw painting, a pet psychic and a pooch photo booth, a service dog demonstration, quarter mile walk, costume contest and raffle as well as live music, food vendors, beer and wine.

When: Saturday, October 27, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Jack London Square

Price: Free

Click here and here for more details

Boo at The Zoo



Photo: Oakland Zoo/Facebook

Costume up and head over to Oakland Zoo's Boo at The Zoo event. The experience, included in the regular admission price, lets visitors walk the zoo's trails in search of clues -- all leading to goodie bags full of treats. There will also be a train ride free for children in costume, a dance party, face painting and more.

When: Saturday, October 27-Sunday, October 28, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Oakland Zoo, 9777 Golf Links Rd.

Price: Regular admission prices are $24 for adults ages 15-64, and $20 for children ages 2-14 and seniors ages 65-75

Click here for more details
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineOakland
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Ayesha Curry announces new partnership with GoDaddy
Win a new home by watching Wheel of Fortune
Conservatory of Flowers to debut new 'Night Bloom' program this winter
Genie Francis on her big return to 'General Hospital'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Warriors bury hidden treasure below Chase Center court
Commute Challenge: This might be the fastest way around the Bay
New drug to help fight the flu in a single pill
2 dead after apparent fall from Taft Point at Yosemite
California Gov. Jerry Brown to lead Doomsday Clock group
More suspicious packages sent to Robert De Niro, former VP Joe Biden
Duchess of Sussex has fashion faux pas during tour
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2018
Show More
Mattis expected to send at least 800 troops to US-Mexico border
Rally held in Oakland in favor of Prop 10
Starbucks offers new 'Witches Brew' Frappuccino
Sweet surprise: Students sign 'Happy Birthday' for deaf custodian
Death of 3-year-old forgotten in day care van ruled homicide
More News