Oakland weekend guide: Piedmont pumpkin patch, Dogfest and Boo at the Zoo

Piedmont Avenue Pumpkin Patch
Photo: Piedmont Avenue Pumpkin Patch/Facebook
The Piedmont Avenue Pumpkin Patch features a haunted house and a Halloween store. The pumpkin patch itself has over 12 varieties of pumpkins available for purchase. Admission to the pumpkin patch is free and open to the public. However, admission to the haunted house is $8. The haunted house is quite frightening from the moment you walk in, but there is a "less-scary" kid-friendly version that's open to all ages.
When: Every day in October, 8 a.m.- 8 p.m.
Where: 4414 Piedmont Ave.
Price: Free, $8 for haunted house
Click here for more details
Boo! Bark, Brews + Bites and DogFest Walk n' Roll Bay Area
Photo: Canine Companions for Independence/Facebook
Boo! Bark, Brews + Bites at Jack London Square is back for its fourth consecutive year. Free, dog friendly and open to the public, Boo! Bark, Brews + Bites will be held in conjunction with DogFest Walk n' Roll Bay Area -- a fundraiser for Canine Companions for Independence. Expect a wide range of activities, including paw painting, a pet psychic and a pooch photo booth, a service dog demonstration, quarter mile walk, costume contest and raffle as well as live music, food vendors, beer and wine.
When: Saturday, October 27, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Jack London Square
Price: Free
Click here and here for more details
Boo at The Zoo
Photo: Oakland Zoo/Facebook
Costume up and head over to Oakland Zoo's Boo at The Zoo event. The experience, included in the regular admission price, lets visitors walk the zoo's trails in search of clues -- all leading to goodie bags full of treats. There will also be a train ride free for children in costume, a dance party, face painting and more.
When: Saturday, October 27-Sunday, October 28, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Where: Oakland Zoo, 9777 Golf Links Rd.
Price: Regular admission prices are $24 for adults ages 15-64, and $20 for children ages 2-14 and seniors ages 65-75
Click here for more details