ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Oakland weekend: John Legend's Legendary Christmas, Oakland Ballet's Nutcracker, more

Photo: Graham Lustig's The Nutcracker/John Hefti

By Hoodline
It's the weekend before Christmas, and in Oakland, it's all about the live performances. From John Legend to Jason Lyle Black to a Christmas classic at the Paramount Theater, there's something for everyone to make this season bright.

John Legend at Fox Theater



Photo: John Legend/Michelle Shiers

In need of holiday cheer? For two nights only, soulful megastar John Legend hits the stage at Oakland's Fox Theater as part of his "Legendary Christmas" tour, and to perform songs from his newly released holiday album by the same name.

When: Friday-Saturday, Dec. 21-22, 8 p.m.
Where: 1807 Telegraph Ave., Fox Theater
Price: $129+
Click here for more details.

Jason Lyle Black in Oakland



Photo: Jason Lyle Black/Elias Jessop

Next, pianist and composer Jason Lyle Black will perform a free "Magical Christmas" concert at the Oakland Temple Hill Auditorium this Saturday night.

Black, who originally hails from nearby Livermore, is known for his viral YouTube videos and his appearance on The Ellen Show. His music has also been featured on Good Morning America.

Dubbed "the most unique concert pianist you've ever seen" by the organizers, Black combines popular music, comedy and improv.

When: Saturday, Dec. 22, 7 p.m.
Where: 4780 Lincoln Ave., Oakland Temple Hill Auditorium
Price: Free admission, registration required
Click here for more details.

The Nutcracker at Paramount Theater



Photo: Graham Lustig's The Nutcracker/Dan Dion

Finally, The Oakland Ballet Company presents Graham Lustig's "The Nutcracker" this weekend at the Paramount Theater.

This classic holiday tale, where a Sugar Plum Fairy rules the Land of Sweets, hits the stage in its 47th run at the Oakland Ballet for two matinee and evening shows.

An all-ages meet-and-greet with the cast and light refreshments will round out the early show, with an adults-only reception after the evening performance on Saturday.

When: Saturday, Dec. 22 at 1 and 5 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 23 at 1 p.m.
Where: 2025 Broadway, Paramount Theater
Price: $20+
Click here for more details.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineOakland
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Mary Poppins' and 'Mary Poppins Returns' at the Oscars
ABC's full holiday programming schedule
SF Weekend: Camp Fire beer fundraiser, Merry Misfit Cabaret, SF Ballet's Nutcracker, more
Who will Colton pick? Join 'The Bachelor' Fantasy League
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
7-year-old honorary Sunnyvale officer has passed away
Giants say Raiders have expressed interest in playing at AT&T Park
1 hospitalized, suspect at large after pistol-whipping at MacArthur BART station
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Stocks headed towards single worst month since 2008
Guns, cannabis, pets: 2019 brings lots of new California laws
Response to viral GoFundMe page seeks ladders to defeat border wall
What would stay open, close during a federal government shutdown
Show More
Justice Ginsburg has surgery to remove malignant growths
Travelers at SFO experiencing weather-related delays, packed lines
FDA warns parents after infant dies from teething bracelets
Terminally ill preschooler proposes to art teacher at Duke Children's Hospital
Trump says a shutdown would 'last for a very long time'
More News