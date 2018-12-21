Oakland weekend: John Legend's Legendary Christmas, Oakland Ballet's Nutcracker, more

John Legend at Fox Theater
Photo: John Legend/Michelle Shiers
In need of holiday cheer? For two nights only, soulful megastar John Legend hits the stage at Oakland's Fox Theater as part of his "Legendary Christmas" tour, and to perform songs from his newly released holiday album by the same name.
When: Friday-Saturday, Dec. 21-22, 8 p.m.
Where: 1807 Telegraph Ave., Fox Theater
Price: $129+
Click here for more details.
Jason Lyle Black in Oakland
Photo: Jason Lyle Black/Elias Jessop
Next, pianist and composer Jason Lyle Black will perform a free "Magical Christmas" concert at the Oakland Temple Hill Auditorium this Saturday night.
Black, who originally hails from nearby Livermore, is known for his viral YouTube videos and his appearance on The Ellen Show. His music has also been featured on Good Morning America.
Dubbed "the most unique concert pianist you've ever seen" by the organizers, Black combines popular music, comedy and improv.
When: Saturday, Dec. 22, 7 p.m.
Where: 4780 Lincoln Ave., Oakland Temple Hill Auditorium
Price: Free admission, registration required
Click here for more details.
The Nutcracker at Paramount Theater
Photo: Graham Lustig's The Nutcracker/Dan Dion
Finally, The Oakland Ballet Company presents Graham Lustig's "The Nutcracker" this weekend at the Paramount Theater.
This classic holiday tale, where a Sugar Plum Fairy rules the Land of Sweets, hits the stage in its 47th run at the Oakland Ballet for two matinee and evening shows.
An all-ages meet-and-greet with the cast and light refreshments will round out the early show, with an adults-only reception after the evening performance on Saturday.
When: Saturday, Dec. 22 at 1 and 5 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 23 at 1 p.m.
Where: 2025 Broadway, Paramount Theater
Price: $20+
Click here for more details.