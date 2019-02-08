Oakland weekend: Lunar New Year celebration, black college expo, plant sale fundraiser, more

Alan Walker at Fox Theater

The Plant Exchange's plant sale

16th Annual Black College Expo

18th Annual Lunar New Year Celebration

Whether you're into electronic music or staying at home with your plant collection, there's something fun for you in Oakland this weekend. Here are four things to do around The Town, from a college expo for black students of all ages to a Lunar New Year celebration.After touring with Rihanna and Justin Bieber, Norwegian DJ and record producer Alan Walker is getting his own headlining gig in Oakland tonight. One of the few musicians to hit the one-billion-play mark on YouTube, Walker is best known for his hits "Faded" and "Darkside." K-391, Walker's collaborator on popular single "Ignite," will open the show.Friday, February 8, 8 p.m.Fox Theater, 1807 Telegraph Ave.$25 - 35Looking to embrace the houseplant craze? Need some new additions to your garden for the spring? Head to the Plant Exchange's first fundraiser plant sale of 2019, where you'll find indoor and outdoor plants, trees, succulents, mulch, log edging, garden decor, tools, and more. All proceeds go to support resource sharing, reuse, recycling, and organic living in Oakland, as well as plant donations to nonprofits and community groups.Saturday, February 9, 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.The Plant Exchange, 4500 Lincoln Ave.FreeJust in time for Black History Month, this expo of more than 50 institutions of higher learning welcomes black students of all ages. Expect workshops on how to pay for college, reasons for attending a Historically Black College or University (HBCU), improving your writing, finding a career and more. After the expo, stick around for an after show with a step show, a dance-off, celebrity appearances, and prizes.Saturday, February 9, expo 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., after show 3 - 5 p.m.Oracle Arena, East Side Club, 7000 Coliseum Way$8+Welcome the Year of the Pig at this family-friendly event, which will feature cultural performances, music, lion and dragon dances, games, food trucks and more. Hear a live reading of a Year of the Pig story by author Oliver Chin, catch a performance by Red Panda Acrobats, check out martial-arts demonstrations, or bring little ones to a farm-animal petting zoo.Sunday, February 10, 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.Oakland Museum of California, 1000 Oak Street$15.95 general admission; $10.95 for seniors and students with ID; $6.95 for ages 9 to 17; free for children 8 and under