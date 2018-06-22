ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Oakland weekend: Pride Manarchy!, Lakefest Oakland, a heritage food tour and more

Photo: Oakland Zoo/Facebook

By Hoodline
Summer is officially here and there are plenty of events happening around town to keep you busy.

Kick off the weekend with an improv show at Pan Theater tonight from 8-9:30 p.m. Or, head on over to Spice Monkey Restaurant & Bar for The (Not So) Late Show, which features "comedians that have been and are working to be on the Late Shows on TV."

On Saturday, grab the whole family and head over to Oracle Area for Safe Kids Day, or take advantage of the warm weather ahead with the Montclair Village Summer Art Walk.

Then, round out your weekend by cooling off at the Rockridge Ice Cream & Gelato Tour.

Take a look at additional events happening around Oakland over the next few days:

Friday, June 22






Saturday, June 23








Sunday, June 24







For a full list of what's going on around town this weekend and beyond, check out our events calendar. Or, if you would like to add in an event of your own, click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineOakland
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Beating King of Pop, The Eagles have No.1 album of all-time
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Groundbreaking romantic comedy 'Crazy Rich Asians' tops box office
Endgames Improv's founder on recently expanded venue, San Francisco's comedy scene
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Sheriff's office accused of illegally recording attorney-client conversations
More News