Oakland weekend: Second Saturday, Temescal Street Fair, More

Photo: Franco Folini/Flickr

By Hoodline
Game 4 of the NBA Finals starts tonight at 6 p.m., but Oakland is California's most diverse city, which means there's much more going on besides cheering for the Warriors.

San Francisco Comic Con starts today at Oakland Convention Center, drawing fans of all ages for a celebration of pop culture that includes DIY workshops, a galaxy of vendors, and Q&As with actors like Matt Smith (Dr. Who), Bonnie Wright (Harry Potter) and Jonathan Frakes (Star Trek).
Photo: Temescal Telegraph Business District/Facebook

Tomorrow, join a 5-mile walk that explores three former quarries, shop and dine at Second Saturday in Jack London Square, or attendBattle of the Canvas and vote for the best artist in a family-friendly showcase.

The Temescal Street Fair will bring neighbors together on Sunday from noon to 6 p.m., the ESPY Awards is recognizing outstanding student athletes, and the city's best barbers will literally compete head-to-head at the People's Barber Battle and Artist Forum at The Hive.

Here's a look at other events happening around The Town over the next few days:

Friday, June 8


Saturday, June 9


Sunday, June 10




For a full list of what's going on around town this weekend and beyond, don't forget to check hoodline.com/events.

Is your event missing? Submit it for free for the chance to see it featured in our next events roundup.
