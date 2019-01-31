ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Oakland weekend: Super Bowl watch party, Ayesha Curry pop-up shop, brewery tours, more

Photo: Fort Green Sports Bar

By Hoodline
This weekend, expect to have a good time in Oakland. From readings for kids and teens to a pop-up shop with Ayesha Curry to a beer walk, there's lots to do -- topped off with a Super Bowl watch party.

Children's Storyteller Series & Teen Poetry Open Mic Night



Photo: Chapter 510 & the Dept. of Make Believe/Facebook

Bring the kids (and teens) to First Friday at Chapter 510 & the Dept. of Make Believe, which will spotlight young storytellers and offer an open mic night for teens aged 14-19. The storyteller series will showcase 9-year-old author Aida Ndiaye, with art activities, a DJ and food. Meanwhile, Youth Poet Laureate Samuel Getachew will host the open mic event; sign-ups are limited to the first seven attendees, so get there early for a spot.

When: Friday, February 1, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: Chapter 510 & the Dept. of Make Believe, 2301 Telegraph Ave.

Price: By donation

Click here for more details

Homemade by Ayesha Curry Pop-Up



Photo: Ayesha Curry/Facebook

After debuting her first restaurant in San Francisco, lifestyle guru Ayesha Curry (wife of Warriors star Stephan) is opening a pop-up retail store in Oakland, which she's dubbed Homemade. The store will feature Curry's own cookware, bedding, and gardening collections, as well as select products from her new jewelry collection and upcoming apparel line.
When: Grand opening this Saturday, February 2, 11 a.m. Regular store hours are Wednesday - Friday, 4-7 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Where: 423 Water St., Jack London Square

Price: Free

Click here for more details

Jack London Square Walking Beer Tour



Photo: Whole Brew World/Facebook

Just in time for Beer Week, check out the newly founded Jack London Brewery District with Whole Brew World's guided walking tour. The tour includes tastings of beer at two local establishments, a behind-the-scenes look at the beer-making process and a pretzel necklace for mid-tour snacking. Attendees must be 21 and over and wear closed-toe shoes.

When: Saturday, February 2, 11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Where: Meet at 481 Water Street, in front of the Visit Oakland Visitors Center
Price: $59

Click here for more details

Super Bowl Watch Party at Fort Green Sports Bar



Photo: Fort Green Sports Bar

Don't have Super Bowl party plans? Head to Fort Green, where you can watch the New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams with discounted "Sunday Funday" beer pitchers and bottles of wine. Nosh on pizza, burgers and nachos, or play some shuffleboard or Hoop Fever during the commercial breaks. Doors open at 12 p.m. and kick-off is at 3:30 p.m., so plan to arrive early, as seating is limited.

When: Sunday, February 3, 12 p.m.

Where: Fort Green Sports Bar, 736 Washington St.

Price: No cover charge

Click here for more details
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineOakland
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Don't miss these 4 top-rated movies screening around Emeryville
The best kid-friendly events and deals in San Jose this weekend
Don't miss these 4 top-rated movies screening around Walnut Creek
Larry Beil knows musicals?
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
All lanes re-opened after multi-car crash on Bay Bridge
Marin Catholic HS creates special message for Jared Goff
Restaurant owner won't serve customers wearing MAGA hats
Jussie Smollett's family releases statement on attack of 'Empire' actor
Tom Brady's parents talk about going to 9th Super Bowl
Accuweather Forecast: Strong storm heading to Bay Area
30 customers come forward after gas in SJ was blamed for cars breaking down
Senor Sisig opening restaurant in SF's Mission District
Show More
WATCH LIVE TUESDAY: President Trump to deliver State of the Union
Border agency makes biggest-ever fentanyl bust
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
These Disney movies are hitting the big screen in 2019
Honduran mother speaks out after being reunited with daughter at SFO
More News