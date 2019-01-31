Oakland weekend: Super Bowl watch party, Ayesha Curry pop-up shop, brewery tours, more

Children's Storyteller Series & Teen Poetry Open Mic Night

This weekend, expect to have a good time in Oakland. From readings for kids and teens to a pop-up shop with Ayesha Curry to a beer walk, there's lots to do -- topped off with a Super Bowl watch party.Bring the kids (and teens) to First Friday at Chapter 510 & the Dept. of Make Believe, which will spotlight young storytellers and offer an open mic night for teens aged 14-19. The storyteller series will showcase 9-year-old author Aida Ndiaye, with art activities, a DJ and food. Meanwhile, Youth Poet Laureate Samuel Getachew will host the open mic event; sign-ups are limited to the first seven attendees, so get there early for a spot.Friday, February 1, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.Chapter 510 & the Dept. of Make Believe, 2301 Telegraph Ave.By donationAfter debuting her first restaurant in San Francisco, lifestyle guru Ayesha Curry (wife of Warriors star Stephan) is opening a pop-up retail store in Oakland, which she's dubbed Homemade. The store will feature Curry's own cookware, bedding, and gardening collections, as well as select products from her new jewelry collection and upcoming apparel line.Grand opening this Saturday, February 2, 11 a.m. Regular store hours are Wednesday - Friday, 4-7 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.423 Water St., Jack London SquareFreeJust in time for Beer Week, check out the newly founded Jack London Brewery District with Whole Brew World's guided walking tour. The tour includes tastings of beer at two local establishments, a behind-the-scenes look at the beer-making process and a pretzel necklace for mid-tour snacking. Attendees must be 21 and over and wear closed-toe shoes.Saturday, February 2, 11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.Meet at 481 Water Street, in front of the Visit Oakland Visitors Center$59Don't have Super Bowl party plans? Head to Fort Green, where you can watch the New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams with discounted "Sunday Funday" beer pitchers and bottles of wine. Nosh on pizza, burgers and nachos, or play some shuffleboard or Hoop Fever during the commercial breaks. Doors open at 12 p.m. and kick-off is at 3:30 p.m., so plan to arrive early, as seating is limited.Sunday, February 3, 12 p.m.Fort Green Sports Bar, 736 Washington St.No cover charge