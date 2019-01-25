Oakland weekend: Supercross, Oakland A's FanFest, Latin jazz, more

Poncho Sanchez at Yoshi's

Whether you love sports, music, or really fast bikes, there's something on tap for you this weekend in Oakland. Here are the top events to catch around the city.Mexican-American congo player Poncho Sanchez, who's known for his spin on Latin jazz and salsa, is doing four shows at Yoshi's this weekend. A Grammy-winning artist, thehas been a musician for more than three decades, producing 19 albums for Concord Records. His early-evening shows are already sold out for both nights, but tickets are still available for late-evening sets, at 10 p.m. on Friday and 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.Friday - Saturday, January 25- 26Yoshi's, 510 Embarcadero West$29 - 69A's fans should head to Jack London Square this Saturday, where more than a dozen players for the hometown baseball team will be in attendance. Expect autograph and question-and-answer sessions with players and coaches on the main stage, as well as appearances by Stomper and the Hall of Fame racers. Also on tap: face painting for kids, merchandise, food trucks and a "Science of Baseball Showcase," featuring STEM exhibits and demonstrations.Saturday, January 26, 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.Jack London Square, Broadway & EmbarcaderoFreeThe Coliseum will be abuzz with supercross motocyclists as the Monster Energy AMA Supercross and Supercross Futures comes to town. Expect 17 races on challenging tracks, with riders competing and compiling points toward the world championship. Meanwhile, the Supercross Futures sets the stage for "future" Monster Energy Supercross racers to compete in eight races, in order to advance.Saturday, January 26, 6:30 p.m., Sunday, January 27, 12 p.m.Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, 7000 Coliseum Way$25 - 83