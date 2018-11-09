Oakland weekend: The Whole Bead Show, Twenty One Pilots, live comedy and more

The Whole Bead Show
Handmade jewelry enthusiasts, look no further. At this bead trade show, you can shop for beads, buttons, charms and more from all over the world, and get tips on how to make your own beads and jewelry. Classes are available for both novices and experts, with jewelry makers providing all the necessary materials and guiding you through the process of creating specific pieces.
When: Friday & Saturday, November 9-10, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Sunday, November 11, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Class times vary.
Where: Marriott Oakland City Center, 1001 Broadway
Price: $10 for admission; classes are $60-195
Talkies: Live Comedy & Short Flims
Unconventional and experimental, this multimedia comedy show is held every second Friday of the month at All Out Comedy Theater. It brings together comedians, writers, improvisers, and performers to work outside of their regular routines, offering everything from PowerPoint presentations to new characters and off-stage antics.
You might catch the next big thing in comedy on Talkies' stage -- national-level comedians Brent Weinbach, Ron Lynch and Myq Kaplan have all performed there in the past. Friday night's lineup includes performers Scott Vermeire, Pete Lee, Nori Reed, Stephen Ku, Joey Avery and more.
When: Friday, November 9, 8 p.m.
Where: All Out Comedy Theater, 2525-B Telegraph Ave.
Price: $10-12
Second Saturday
This monthly event at Jack London Square lines the boardwalk with over 100 vendors showcasing an array of products. Food and entertainment are also a part of the experience, and the event is free and open to the public.
When: Saturday, November 10, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Where: Jack London Square
Price: Free
Twenty One Pilots at Oracle Arena
Twenty One Pilots, the two-man band from Ohio that took home a Grammy Award last year for its hit tune "Stressed Out," is coming to Oakland. Vocalist Tyler Joseph and drummer Josh Dun will perform at Oracle Arena on Sunday to support their fifth studio album, Trench, which came out on October 5.
When: Sunday, November 11, 7 p.m.
Where: Oracle Arena, 7000 Coliseum Way
Price: $80+
