Oakland weekend: Treasure Island Music Fest, Wonder Woman 5K, Drunken Film Fest, more

Or plan to spend an entire weekend at an old favorite: the Treasure Island Music Festival, which is coming to Oakland for the first time after years in the center of the bay.
Drunken Film Fest
Photo: Drunken Film Fest/Facebook
Hailing from England, the Drunken Film Fest got its start by showcasing short indie films, music videos and documentaries in pubs. Now, it's arrived in Oakland, with bars all over the city hosting screenings. (Despite the name, it's not a heckling atmosphere, and you don't need to get drunk to be part of the fun.)
The final nights of the fest are tonight at Eli's Mile High Club and Friday at Classic Cars West, with showings of everything from a mini-documentary about 911 responders in San Francisco to a music video about scraper bikes. (Here's the full program.) Prizes will be awarded to the best films.
When: Thursday-Friday, October 11-12, 7 p.m.
Where: Thursday's screening is at Eli's Mile High Club (3629 Martin Luther King Jr. Way); Friday's is at Classic Cars West (411 6th St.)
Price: Free (drinks not included)
Click here for more details
DC Wonder Woman Run Series
Photo: DC Wonder Woman Run Series/Facebook
The inaugural DC Wonder Woman Run Series is a 5K or 10K race (your choice) that encourages runners of all ages and genders to run while dressed up like heroine Diana Prince -- though they'll have to get around the course on their own power, since an invisible plane isn't included.
Registration includes a T-shirt or tank top with the Wonder Woman logo, as well as sweatband "cuffs." Runners can also upgrade to a package with Wonder Woman socks, stickers and a gold visor. Admission also includes a medal, race bib, chip timing, race photos and an afterparty.
When: Saturday, October 13, 5-8 p.m.
Where: Oakland City Hall, 1 Frank H Ogawa Plaza
Price: $59-79
Click here for more details
Treasure Island Music Festival
Photo: Treasure Island Music Festival/Facebook
For its first outing since moving across the Bay Bridge to Oakland, the two-day Treasure Island Music Festival has amassed a serious lineup. Day one features hip-hop and electronic acts like Silk City (Diplo & Mark Ronson), Pusha T and George Fitzgerald, while day two has more of a rock focus, spotlighting Tame Impala, Courtney Barnett and Soccer Mommy, among others.
Local food vendors like Bling Bling Dumpling, Chicken and the Farm, Curry Up Now and Endless Summer Sweets will ply their wares. Other activities include Workshop's DIY crafting camp, a photo booth and a pop-up record store. The festival will also highlight some massive sculpture pieces that have previously been showcased at Burning Man.
When: Saturday-Sunday, October 13-14, 12-10 p.m.
Where: Middle Harbor Shoreline Park, 2777 Middle Harbor Road
Price: $105-345
Click here for more details