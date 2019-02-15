ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Oakland weekend: Valentine's Day art, family film festival, bonsai auction and more

Photo: Renee Fisher/Unsplash

By Hoodline
This Valentine's Day weekend, Oakland is brimming with family-friendly activities -- including a love-themed art exhibition hosted by young creatives and a family-focused film festival. There's also fun on tap for bonsai tree enthusiasts and fans of comedian Ken Jeong -- best known for playing Mr. Chow in "The Hangover."

Read on for a full rundown.

The HeArt Show by Oakland School for the Arts



Photo: Oakland School of the Arts/Facebook

Tonight: Enjoy an art exhibition run by students of Oakland School for the Arts. You can take your Valentine or entire family on a walk through room-sized, love-themed art installations created by 49 young artists in the public charter school. The all-ages show aims to stimulate curiosity, discovery and play.

When: Friday, February 15, 5-8 p.m., Saturday, February 16, 2-6 p.m.

Where: Oakland School for the Arts, Black Box theater, 530 19th St.

Price: $15 for adults, $10 for students

Click here for more details

Bay Area International Children's Film Festival



Photo: Chabot Space & Science Center/Facebook

The Bay Area International Children's Film Festival runs for two days only at Chabot Space & Science Center in Oakland. In addition to screening educational and imaginative family films, the festival features special presentations by award-winning Pixar filmmakers, interactive animation workshops and more. Saturday night's feature film is "The Day of Chocolate," a Polish film centering on two children dealing with troubles far too complex for their age. In honor of the film's title, there will be a chocolate tasting before the screening.
When: Saturday, February 16, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sunday, February 17, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Chabot Space & Science Center, 10000 Skyline Drive

Price: $5-$32 for adults; $5-$20 for youth; free for members

Click here for more details

Ken Jeong at Paramount Theater



Photo: Ken Jeong/Facebook

Ken Jeong is bringing his comedy act to Oakland this Saturday night. The comedian, actor and physician is best know for playing Ben Chang on the sitcom "Community" and Mr. Chow in "The Hangover" and "The Hangover 2."

When: Saturday, February 16, 8 p.m.

Where: Paramount Theater, 2025 Broadway
Price: $22-$27

Click here for more details

Bonsai Garden Mammoth Auction & Sale



Photo: White Pine/East Bay Bonsai Society

The Bonsai Garden at Lake Merritt hosts its annual Mammoth Auction & Sale this weekend. Join the live auction on Saturday afternoon or stop by Sunday's sale, which will feature plants for sale, vendors, demonstrations and more. The event is free and open to the public.

When: Saturday, February 16, 12 p.m.; Sunday, February 17, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Bonsai Garden at Lake Merritt, 666 Bellevue Ave.

Price: $5 to join the auction; free to attend the sale

Click here for more details
