Oakland Weekend: VegFest, Laurel Makers Market, children's book festival, more

Photo: Children's Fairyland/Facebook

By Hoodline
After you've stocked up your earthquake kit this weekend, hit the streets to discover people, places and flavors you've never encountered, or revisit some of your old favorites.

Tomorrow, Children's Fairyland hosts the Turn the Page! children's book festival, the venue's third annual celebration of local authors who cater to young readers. Also at Lake Merritt, Oakland VegFest 2018 kicks off at the amphitheater with live music, free food, cooking demos and other activities.

From noon - 4:30 p.m. at Laurel Makers Market, more than 25 local artisans will present their wares, which include "jewelry, ceramics, illustrated prints, lotions and potions, candles, garden adornments, plants, clothing, and more!"

On Sunday, Puff Pass & Paint is offering an evening session at 7 p.m., the Disney Junior Dance Party heads for the Fox Theater, and Oakland's top talent will gather for karaoke night at Starlight Lounge.

Here's a look at other events happening around Oakland over the next few days:

Friday, May 18








Saturday, May 19










Sunday, May 20









For a full list of what's going on around town this weekend and beyond, don't forget to check hoodline.com/events.

Is your event missing? Submit it for free for the chance to see it featured in our next events roundup.
