Oakland weekend: Warriors, Telegraph open mic, dive bar doodles, more

Friday Night At OMCA I Photo: Oakland Museum of California

By Hoodline
This holiday weekend, many Oaklanders will be focused on the NBA Western Conference Finals, but that still leaves plenty of time for grilling, visiting with friends, and exploring the city.

Get your game on by attending a Warriors watch party tonight at 2018 ERA Art Bar & Lounge, or pop into Comedy Oakland, the city's longest-running standup show.

Tomorrow night, the Oakland Museum of California (OMCA) is open until 10 p.m with food trucks and live music, Caffe on Piedmont presents Opus Oakland, an evening of live classical music, and Lavay Smith and the Red Hot Skillet Lickers are playing a free show at the Terrace Room of the Lake Merritt Hotel.

On Saturday, Drake's Brewing and Bike East Bay present the 6th annual Session Beer Fest at Jack London Square, andComplex Oakland is hosting a free Memorial Day weekend party.

Here's a look at other events happening around Oakland over the next few days:

Thursday, May 24


Friday, May 25


Saturday, May 26


Sunday, May 27


Memorial Day





For a full list of what's going on around town this weekend and beyond, don't forget to check hoodline.com/events.

Is your event missing? Submit it for free for the chance to see it featured in our next events roundup.
