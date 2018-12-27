Oakland weekend: Willie Wonka & The Chocolate Factory, The (Not So) Late Show, more

Willie Wonka & The Chocolate Factory

It's the last weekend of the year and there's still plenty of fun things to do around The Town.On Friday, check out a cult classic movie screening at a historic theater, catch some laughs at an Oakland comedy staple, and round the weekend out with a day at the museum.For one night only, check out Mel Stuart's 1971 classic "Willie Wonka & The Chocolate Factory" on the big screen at Paramount Theatre of the Arts.Part comedy, musical and social commentary, the film follows a young Charlie on a magical journey through the secretive world of Willie Wonka's chocolate empire.Friday, Dec. 28, 4 p.m.2025 Broadway, Paramount TheatreAdvanced tickets are $6 and $8 at the door (cash only)Join comedians Ben Feldman, Samson Koletkar, Becky Lynn, Joe Tobin and more for Comedy Oakland's "The (Not So) Late Show."Founded nearly a decade ago by Koletkar -- the "world's only Indian Jewish stand-up comedian," according to the venue's website -- Comedy Oakland features an array of up and coming comics alongside industry pros.Saturday, Dec. 29, 9:30-11 p.m.1628 Webster St., Spice Monkey Restaurant & Bar$15-20Finally, the fifth annual Calligraphies in Conversation exhibition continues into its final three weeks at the Oakland Asian Cultural Center.This year's exhibit, called "Crossing Boundaries," highlights Asian and multicultural calligraphy, ceramics and cuisine, with free workshops, demonstrations and artists talks.Open to the public daily until Jan. 16, 12-6 p.m.388 Ninth St., Ste. 290, Oakland Asian Cultural CenterFree