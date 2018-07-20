ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Oakland weekend: wine festival, Park Jam at OMCA, 10th annual pig roast, more

Jack London Square I Photo: Facebook

By Hoodline
This weekend in Oakland, fun-seekers have a rainbow of options to choose from.

Today, the firstBe Well Oakland Summit kicks off at Marriott City Center. Billed as "a full day of creativity and exploration," the event aims to lift up the community and promote wellness through dialogue, activities, music, dance, food and more.

At OMCA's block party, a youth showcase featuring area teenagers performs on the Go Local stage; at 7 p.m., a happy hour cruise sets sail from Jack London Square.

On Saturday, shop at theAfro Soca Love: Oakland Pop Up Shop at Level 13 and head back over to Oakland Museum of California for its first-ever Park Jam.

Original Pattern Brewing Company is offering barbecued chicken and beer on Sunday, and Chop Bar invites carnivores to attend its 10th annual pig roast.

If you're in the mood for entertainment to round out the weekend, Oakland Cultural Center presents selections by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, and Bar 355 is screening three summer-themed movies on Sunday evening.

Here are some additional events happening around Oakland over the next few days:

Friday, July 20









Saturday, July 21







Sunday, July 22










For a full list of what's going on around town this weekend and beyond, check out our events calendar. Or, if you would like to add in an event of your own, click here.
