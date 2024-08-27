Oasis' Noel and Liam Gallagher confirm 2025 reunion tour dates

LONDON -- Oasis fans have been begging for a reunion for years, and it's finally happening.

Liam and Noel Gallagher of the iconic English rock band announced Tuesday that Oasis will play a series of shows in the U.K. and Ireland in summer 2025.

The reunion marks the first time in 15 years that the brothers are set to reunite. The group famously disbanded in 2009 when Noel Gallagher left due to a fight with younger brother Liam Gallagher.

"This is it, this is happening," the brothers wrote in identical posts on X early on Tuesday morning.

The Gallaghers confirmed 14 shows spread over five cities -- Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin -- in July and August 2025. Tickets will go on sale at 4 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Aug. 31. The dates will be "the band's exclusive European appearances," Noel said in a follow-up post.

"Plans are underway for OASIS LIVE '25 to go to other continents outside of Europe later next year," the tour's official website noted.

Oasis, one of the most successful British rock bands of all time, formed in 1991 in Manchester and rose in popularity with brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher leading the group to stardom.

The band grew in popularity in their native U.K. following the release of their 1994 debut album, "Definitely Maybe," which turns 30 later this week. The group's sophomore effort, "(What's the Story) Morning Glory?" released in 1995, brought the band greater success stateside after songs like "Wonderwall" and "Champagne Supernova" became mid-90s radio staples.

"(What's the Story) Morning Glory?" also featured the hit "Don't Look Back in Anger," which Oasis songwriter and guitarist Noel Gallager performed lead vocals on.

In total, Oasis released seven studio albums before their 2009 split, releasing their final album, "Dig Out Your Soul," in 2008.

The band has three RIAA platinum-certified albums, including "Definitely Maybe," "(What's the Story) Morning Glory?," and "Be Here Now," which came out in 1997.

The group has also notched two RIAA gold-certified hits for "Wonderwall" and "Champagne Supernova," as well as a gold-certified long-form video album for "There and Then," a film covering the band's "(What's the Story) Morning Glory?" Tour.

Since splitting, the brothers have pursued careers in their own right, with Noah Gallagher starting Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, while Liam Gallagher started a band called Beady Eye and pursued a solo career.

In 2015, Noel Gallagher told ABC News he was not on speaking terms with his brother. The two have publicly traded insults in statements and comments on social media and through interviews through the years, but it appears they've resolved their differences for the time being.

In recent days, Noel and Liam Gallagher teased the band's reunion by posting the date of Aug. 27 on X.